Libra Daily Horoscope for January 7: Enjoy your leisure time

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

The influence of Venus is likely to bring out your leadership skills. It is time to stay strong and take risks. With plenty of focus, you are ready to take bigger steps and move forward determinedly. You will find inner strength that you can apply to your goals. Stars are conducive to vigorous activity, so tune in to hard work and do not deviate from the intended schedule. Your calm and relaxed manner impresses other people and has a beneficial effect on them. After working hard for so long, you deserve a little leisure time. Enjoy but don’t overdo it. Students preparing for competitive exams may taste success with dedicated efforts. You can be adventurous today; get out and meet people. The new connections are likely to be rewarding. Haste in finalizing a property may make some overlook crucial details; read the fine print to avoid headaches in future.

Libra Finance Today

Those who have recently started their own venture may begin to see positive development. This may not be a good time for obtaining any fresh loans. Instead, you should consider repaying existing debt to improve your financial standing.

Libra Family Today

There could be misunderstandings with your children and you are advised to exercise restraint in this regard. Family atmosphere may not remain harmonious owing to ongoing financial disputes. So, watch your words.



Libra Career Today

This is a favorable time for working professionals. A new job opportunity is round the corner, and you must not let it go when it knocks on your door. Some of you may get the opportunity to headline an important project and win accolades for it.



Libra Health Today

The strong movement of stars may strengthen your immune system. Even if you fall sick, you will be able to recover. Moderate exercise is likely to have a positive effect on your overall wellbeing; it will help to tune in positive vibes.



Libra Love Life Today

Today is the ideal day for spending some romantic time with your partner. Admit your true feeling to your partner, try to find the most beautiful and tender words to emphasize the depth of your feelings.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: <i>support@askmanisha.com</i>, <i>psharma@premastrologer.com</i>

Url: <i>www.askmanisha.com</i>, <i>www.premastrologer.com</i>

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026