 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 10, 2024 predicts a celebration at the office
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 10, 2024 predicts a celebration at the office

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 10, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for April 10, 2024, to know your astrological predictions.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, deep love and success at the job are the highlights of the day.

Deep love and success at the job are the highlights of the day. No major financial issue occurs today but there can be minor complications in health.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 10,2024: Financially you’ll be strong but many health issues may happen today.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 10,2024: Financially you’ll be strong but many health issues may happen today.

The love relationship is intact today. Handle every professional challenge with confidence. Financially you’ll be strong but many health issues may happen today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today 

There will be affection and care in the relationship. However, ensure your existing disputes with the partner are resolved today. Be sensitive towards the interests of the lover and ensure you both spend more time together sharing happy emotions. An old relationship that had broken up recently will be revived. A marriage is on the cards. Married couples should keep families away from disputes. Female Libras may conceive today.

 

Libra Career Horoscope Today 

Put in efforts to achieve every professional target. Some Libras will switch the job today while a few can expect a location change. If you are a team leader or manager, your guidance would be valued by the company and you may even receive a reward in cash or position. Some conspiracies may play against you but your discipline and commitment will help to overcome them. Focus on the job and stay in the good book of the management. Entrepreneurs dealing in stationary items, fabrics, hardware, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals will see good returns.

 

Libra Money Horoscope Today 

Be careful while you spend money. Though you will have good wealth today, consider saving money for the rainy day. The second part of the day is good to spend on charity. A sibling or a friend would ask for financial assistance and you may provide it. Businessmen may also consider making major investment decisions today. You may require spending for a celebration at the office today.

 

Libra Health Horoscope Today 

You need to be careful about your health today. There can be medical issues that may also be serious. Some Libras may develop kidney-related complications while females may have chest infections that will require medical attention. It is good to avoid alcohol and tobacco. Stay away from adventure sports. Seniors should be more careful when it comes to diet.

 

Libra Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  •  Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  •  Symbol: Scales
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  •  Sign Ruler: Venus
  •  Lucky Day: Friday
  •  Lucky Color: Brown
  •  Lucky Number: 3
  •  Lucky Stone: Diamond

 

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  •  Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  •  Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 10, 2024 predicts a celebration at the office
© 2024 HindustanTimes
