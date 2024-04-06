Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 6, 2024 predicts a turbulent love life

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, challenges will be there in a love affair. Challenges will be there in a love affair. Put in the best efforts to obtain the best results in office life. Financially you are good today. Health is normal. Settle the issues in love and take the relationship to the next level. Some tasks will be challenging at the office. Health is normal while financially you are prosperous and this will reflect in the lifestyle. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 6,2024: Health is normal.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Do not put your love life at risk by getting into an office romance or an extramarital affair. Your spouse or lover will catch you red-handed today evening. A third person might interfere in your romantic life and the results can be disastrous. You need to realize that no relationship is permanent and many twists and unexpected events can make your day chaotic. Some married females may conceive today. Plan a romantic weekend and take a trip to a hill station.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Feel free to express opinions at team sessions. Your positive attitude will play a major role in teamwork. New projects will demand you stay overtime. Stay away from office gossip and workplace politics as this can hamper your relationship with the management or superiors, seriously impacting the job. Never get into debates or arguments on irrelevant topics which can seriously damage your reputation. Entrepreneurs looking for business expansion will find new opportunities.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You are financially good but avoid large-scale spending today. Consider good investments as your goal is to save for the rainy day. Female entrepreneurs will find success today. There will be funding from abroad which will improve the chances of business expansion. You will repay a bank loan today and can also provide financial assistance to a needy friend or relative.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Those who have heart-related problems need to be careful in the first half of the day. The second part of the day is crucial for Libras with asthma issues. Be careful while driving at night. Today is good to join a gym or a yoga session. Always maintain a positive attitude and you will stay healthy. You should also maintain a balance between office and personal life.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)