 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 6, 2024 predicts a turbulent love life | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 6, 2024 predicts a turbulent love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 06, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for April 06, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Settle the issues in love and take the relationship to the next level.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, challenges will be there in a love affair.

Challenges will be there in a love affair. Put in the best efforts to obtain the best results in office life. Financially you are good today. Health is normal. Settle the issues in love and take the relationship to the next level. Some tasks will be challenging at the office. Health is normal while financially you are prosperous and this will reflect in the lifestyle.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 6,2024: Health is normal.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 6,2024: Health is normal.

 

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Libra Love Horoscope Today 

Do not put your love life at risk by getting into an office romance or an extramarital affair. Your spouse or lover will catch you red-handed today evening. A third person might interfere in your romantic life and the results can be disastrous. You need to realize that no relationship is permanent and many twists and unexpected events can make your day chaotic. Some married females may conceive today. Plan a romantic weekend and take a trip to a hill station.

 

Libra Career Horoscope Today 

Feel free to express opinions at team sessions. Your positive attitude will play a major role in teamwork. New projects will demand you stay overtime. Stay away from office gossip and workplace politics as this can hamper your relationship with the management or superiors, seriously impacting the job. Never get into debates or arguments on irrelevant topics which can seriously damage your reputation. Entrepreneurs looking for business expansion will find new opportunities.

 

Libra Money Horoscope Today 

You are financially good but avoid large-scale spending today. Consider good investments as your goal is to save for the rainy day. Female entrepreneurs will find success today. There will be funding from abroad which will improve the chances of business expansion. You will repay a bank loan today and can also provide financial assistance to a needy friend or relative.

 

Libra Health Horoscope Today 

Those who have heart-related problems need to be careful in the first half of the day. The second part of the day is crucial for Libras with asthma issues. Be careful while driving at night. Today is good to join a gym or a yoga session. Always maintain a positive attitude and you will stay healthy. You should also maintain a balance between office and personal life.

 

Libra Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  •  Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  •  Symbol: Scales
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Kidneys &amp; Bladder
  •  Sign Ruler: Venus
  •  Lucky Day: Friday
  •  Lucky Color: Brown
  •  Lucky Number: 3
  •  Lucky Stone: Diamond

 

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  •  Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  •  Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 6, 2024 predicts a turbulent love life
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On