 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024 predicts positive outcomes soon
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024 predicts positive outcomes soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 20, 2024 12:16 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for March 20, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Both health & wealth are at your side.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, look for more positive opportunities

The love life will be vibrant & you can expect more memorable moments. Put in efforts to prove the professional mettle. Both health & wealth are at your side.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024: Make creative financial decisions while your health will also be positive today.

There will be excitement in the love affair. Professional tasks also give opportunities to grow in careers. Make creative financial decisions while your health will also be positive today.



Libra Love Horoscope Today

Shower love on the partner to make the relationship stronger. There will be a positive vibe between you guys. Stay happy by avoiding unpleasant conversations. Single Libras or those who had a breakup in the recent past will fall in love today. Express the emotion freely and as the stars of romance are stronger, the response will also be positive. There will be a reunion with the ex-lover that can have both positive and negative effects.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your performance today will be outstanding and continue the commitment and sincerity. Stay away from office gossip and workplace politics as this can hamper your relationship with the management or superiors, seriously impacting the job. Be diplomatic in team meetings. Healthcare professionals as well as salespersons will work overtime today to meet the goals. Those who are looking for jobs abroad will be happy to find new opportunities.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Financial prosperity permits you to make smart decisions today. You may invest in real estate or purchase a vehicle. Some Libras will be happy to win a legal dispute over property. Expect an appraisal at the office that will also have an impact on the bank balance. You can also expect monetary support from the spouse. A friend or sibling will ask for monetary assistance that you cannot refuse. You may also try the fortune in stock and speculative business today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there but cough and throat-related problems will stop you from attending the office or school. Some Libra females may have gynecological issues that will require medical attention. Seniors need to be happy by spending more time with dear ones. You may join a gym or a yoga class today. Those who have asthma should avoid the outdoors for a day.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
