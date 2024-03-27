 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 23, 2024 advises to avoid office politics | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 23, 2024 advises to avoid office politics

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 27, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for March 27, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Expect a bright love life today and spend more time together.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Success will soon knock on your door

Expect a bright love life today and spend more time together. Look for more opportunities at the office to prove your mettle. There is prosperity in life.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 27, 2024: Financial prosperity permits accomplishing many pending dreams today.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 27, 2024: Financial prosperity permits accomplishing many pending dreams today.

Your relationship will go stronger today which will also help in professional performance. Financial prosperity permits accomplishing many pending dreams today. Pay attention the health.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will be intact today and Libras will put in additional effort to make it creative. Experiment with new things in the relationship and do not miss any opportunity to express your feelings. Some love affairs will have the backing of parents. You may consider the second part of the day to spend more time together. Plan a romantic dinner where you may also make a new call on the future of the relationship.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Focus on the job and stay away from office gossip and politics as you don’t want to hamper the relationship with the management. You may succeed in accomplishing the projects on time and may win a pat on the back. Some tasks require you to stay overtime and your efforts will also be fruitful today. Those who are keen to quit the job can put down the paper and update their profile on a job portal. Interview calls will come before the day ends.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You will be in a good condition today in terms of money. There will be a good inflow of wealth which will also help you make crucial purchasing decisions. You may buy a vehicle today or renovate the house. Some Libras will invest in real estate or even buy electronic appliances. Libras can also book a flight ticket and make hotel reservations abroad for a foreign trip with the family.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Those who have kidney ailments or breath-related issues will develop complications in the second part of the day. Some Libras will have pain in joints and seniors will complain about sleep-related issues. Spend more time eth the family and maintain a proper balance between both office and personal life. Stick on to a menu rich with veggies fruits, and nuts.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 23, 2024 advises to avoid office politics
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On