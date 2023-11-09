close_game
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 9,2023 predicts better investments

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 9,2023 predicts better investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 09, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for November 9, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. No major mishandling of money should happen.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sincere in dealings

Troubleshoot every love-related problem today to stay happy forever. You will see professional success today while financial prosperity is also there.

Libra Daily Horoscope, November 9, 2023: Troubleshoot every love-related problem today to stay happy forever.
Libra Daily Horoscope, November 9, 2023: Troubleshoot every love-related problem today to stay happy forever.

All relationship-related issues need to be resolved before the day ends. Be careful at the office today as challenges may come up. Financial well-being ensures better investments while your health will be good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Today is highly productive in terms of love. Single Libras will meet someone special and will express their feeling without inhibition. The response will be positive. You will also see positive changes in the relationship including the support from the seniors. Consider taking the relationship to the next level pamper the partner with a surprise gift or a romantic dinner where you may discuss the future. Some Libras who are on the verge of a breakup will see the relationship getting back on track.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

No major assignment will come to you, ensuring a relaxed office atmosphere. However, show the willingness to take up new jobs which will keep you in the good book of the management. There will be pressure to do unethical tasks but do not agree to them as you may be in a situation later. Businessmen should not launch new ventures today and may also face a fund crunch. Some Libras will travel abroad for job reasons.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No major mishandling of money should happen. It is crucial you keep a tab on expenses. While you can shop for basic things and also invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits, consider donating to charity as well. A sibling will be in legal trouble and will expect you to provide assistance. Some pending dues will be cleared.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Have a healthy menu rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Those children having viral fever must skip school and take rest today. Females may develop menstrual complaints and some Libras will also have skin-related allergies. Pregnant ladies should take good care of themselves and should also avoid adventure activities while on vacation. However, most Libras will be free from major health issues and will have a good day.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 09, 2023
