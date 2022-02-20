Libra Horoscope Today: Astrological predictions for February 20

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You might get the chance to travel because of your work and it will be therapeutic for you. It will bring you profit as well and things might be a little slow to progress but it will turn out great eventually. If you are married all the problems in your household will settle down quickly and you will be satisfied with your family aspect. You should take care of your health as you might get sick today and you should start eating healthy and have a routine diet.

Libra Finance Today

Financial freedom is in your cards but make sure that you do not get over optimized. You can invest and deal with money as it will be profitable but try not to overdo it as it can backfire. After sometime you will start getting gains from your past investments.

Libra Family Today

All your problems in the household will start settling down. Your children and your spouse will have a pleasant relationship with you. Your domestic scenes will have a positive impact on your mind and you will have satisfaction.

Libra Career Today

You will be satisfied from your career perspective as things will go according to your plan. If you are a risk taker than this is the right time for you and you can do great things for yourself. You might also travel to get better profit.

Libra Health Today

Today is not a good day for health as you can fall sick. You should start keeping up with your diet and monitor what you are eating. Whatever you are eating will be reflected on the skin as well so make sure you're eating healthy.

Libra Love Life Today

Single libras will have to wait for a little longer before they find the love of their life. Rejection can happen and it should not be a reason for you to give up. Keep searching and you will find your soulmate.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026