Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 17, 2022

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your health is likely to be your most powerful asset. Your body and mind may be total sync. Your professional life is likely to run smoothly. Previous efforts may be rewarded handsomely by the management. Due to your spendthrift nature, your financial situation is likely to be precarious. You might be able to save money by reducing your expenses. Domestic disagreements are likely to keep the environment tensed. Make an attempt to handle the situation calmly in order to restore domestic peace. Your love life may shine brilliantly. You are likely to accept your partner’s marriage proposal. Singles have the opportunity to start a new relationship. A trip is likely to be enjoyable, but it may be exhausting for some. When it comes to an ancestral property, things may not go as planned. Exams are likely to yield favorable results for students.

Mars Transit Impact on Libra

Mars’ transit may prove very favorable for working professionals and students. You will be presented with fresh options to advance and excel in your chosen vocation. This could be the time that many of you finally obtain that much-anticipated promotion. Students too may come out with flying colors in an important exam. They would also stay ahead of their competitors. The transit however may cast a cloud on your romantic life. You may have difficulties in your love life due to rigid behavior. There are possibilities of your connection being painful.

Libra Finance Today

It is likely to be a mixed day for you on the financial front. You may have to remain vigilant in your financial dealings. Losses are foreseen. However, you may obtain surplus capital from unexpected sources at the end of the day.

Libra Family Today

On the domestic front, your elders may demand your time and attention. This may not only keep you on edge, but may also frustrate you. Give them your time to restore order at home. Try to cheer up your loved ones.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, your constant efforts are likely to bear fruit. You may be able to enjoy them now. Chances are high that you may be sent on an abroad trip to fulfill a job commitment. You are likely to come back victorious.

Libra Health Today

Your physical health is likely to be in great shape. To stay healthy, you may stick to a regular exercise routine. A new fitness program may help you heal both your mind and body. Spiritual practices are likely to aid you in achieving mental peace.

Libra Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to bloom like a flower. You may be able to spend quiet time with your partner. Your beloved is likely to stay committed to you. Taking care of your partner’s needs is likely to take a turn for the better. You may marry soon.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON