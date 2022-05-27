Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 26, 2022 states, love on air

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Hey Libra born, this is an excellent day, but you should also take care of some family issues that have been hampering peace of mind. Married couples may feel happiness and harmony in their relationship and plan exciting activities to make the most of this day. Singles may find someone worth their love and time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Day is suitable for women planning to conceive. Now, you can enjoy and celebrate your financial progress as you have enough to fulfill your wishes and splurge on your loved ones. You may have to spend on family needs. Long pending business deals may settle down soon. You can remain in a confused state at work today due to too many responsibilities.

What else is there to know about the day? Find out below:

Libra Finance Today: This is a good day on the financial front. Libra, you may have to spend on medicines or health. House renovation or house repairing work is foreseen.

Libra Family Today: You have achieved professional success, now you need to work on family issues, so that you can enjoy a peaceful aura at home. A younger in family may become stubborn and indulge in bad company, you may be worried about him or her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Career Today: This is a mixed day on the professional front. If it is about making an important decision on the business front, then re-evaluate it first. Avoid being part of any argument with seniors as today is not your day.

Libra Health Today: This can be an exciting day; you are ready to make the most of it. Some may go out and enjoy a peaceful, lovely and awesome day with old friends or co-workers. Nothing complicated is foreseen on the health front.

Libra Love Life Today: You may have a high energy level and try to please their partner. There are chances you may meet your ex-lover today, try to keep things normal without overreacting.

Lucky Number: 6

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON