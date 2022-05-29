Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 29, 2022 states, bright all day

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) The beginning of the day is likely to bring mixed results for you. Those of you working in the government sector will get beneficial results, but those working in the private sector may have to work harder. At times, you will find yourself in a dilemma, and may not be able to take decisions. The financial front, however, may remain bright all day. Relations with your spouse will be good and both of you will support each other. Family life may throw up an unpleasant surprise and lead to disputes. This will turn out to be a beneficial day for students and they will continue to shine in academics. Some of you may go on a long road trip. Do not neglect your health and drive carefully as some problems are likely. Expect profits and wealth from some unexpected source which could be from any past investment or some ancestral property.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today Your acumen in money matters will serve you well today. Your financial prosperity is all set to improve. You may gain money through unexpected sources. Opting for traditional investment plans is advised.

Libra Family Today On the personal front, there could be some differences between siblings. So, try to remain calm while dealing with them. You could also face ups and downs in your bonding with relatives. Therefore, you should think before speaking anything.

Libra Career Today Working professionals should try to maintain a good relationship with their superiors, otherwise, they may face troubles at the workplace. Remain grounded in your approach, otherwise, you might lose out on the opportunities.

Libra Health Today Your regular exercise routine may show a positive effect on you. To give yourself a lift and invigorate the way you feel; book yourself a massage or a sauna. If your health is compromised do your best not to overdo any exercise. Try to eat especially healthy foods that are beneficial.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Love Life Today Married individuals can expect strong support from their spouses and in-laws. Those who are single can enter a new phase in their life. They are advised to speak out their heartfelt feelings to their beloved which will help them to start a new relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON