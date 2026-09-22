Libra Horoscope Today, September 22, 2026: A loved one may need comfort more than advice, so try listening first today

The Moon remains in Capricorn in your fourth house for the practical day, so home matters, family coordination and peace of mind take priority over noise from the outside world. You may feel genuine mental relief today, as if a lingering tension has finally started loosening. This is a helpful day for sorting a household bill, speaking warmly with a parent, checking on a repair, or simply making your living space calmer and more comfortable. Time with family can feel more nourishing than expected, and a small gathering, shared meal or visit may lift your mood.
If your mother or another senior relative has been waiting for your attention, your response is likely to be steadier and kinder now. Venus in your first house adds grace to your tone and appearance, helping you handle sensitive matters without friction. Saturn is in Pisces, your sixth house, as an ongoing slow transit, asking for discipline in work routines, patient handling of pressure and steadier health habits. Rahu is in Aquarius, your fifth house, and Ketu is in Leo, your eleventh house, as ongoing slow transits, making pleasure plans, children, friendships and expectations around gains feel uneven, so enjoy the day but keep priorities realistic.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Your emotional tone is softer today, and that helps relationships more than any dramatic gesture would. If you are partnered, the day favors simple closeness such as eating together, discussing a family matter, or planning something practical for the home. A loved one may need reassurance rather than advice, so listen first. If you are single, attraction may grow through familiar settings, mutual friends or family introductions rather than flashy situations. Try not to compare your present bond with what others seem to be posting or saying. If an old misunderstanding exists, this is a useful day to reduce the temperature and speak with maturity. Kindness works better than proving a point.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Work may not be loud or dramatic, but it can be quietly productive. You are likely to do well in tasks that require concentration, administration, follow-up and steady judgement. Meetings may revolve around logistics, office resources, staffing gaps or practical deadlines rather than big ideas. If you work from home or have family interruptions, create a fixed schedule early in the day. Students can make solid progress by revising old material, organizing notes and finishing one pending assignment before starting anything new. Mercury in your twelfth house suggests that back-end work, editing, research and private preparation can bring better results than chasing attention today. If a senior person seems demanding, take it as a sign to tighten your process rather than lose confidence.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Money matters look steady if you stay practical. Household spending may come first today, and that is not a bad thing if it goes toward something useful and long-lasting. A parent may offer guidance, support or a helpful suggestion about saving. If you have been thinking about a purchase related to comfort, transport or home upkeep, compare options carefully before deciding. This is a decent day to review recurring expenses, insurance, maintenance costs or savings transfers. Do not assume that emotional relief means open-ended spending is justified. Small disciplined choices can quietly strengthen your position more than a one-time gain.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Your mind may settle if your surroundings are orderly, so do not underestimate the effect of a clean room, a proper meal and a slower evening. Emotional stress can show up as heaviness, low motivation or a desire to withdraw, but the day improves when you stay gently engaged. Home-cooked food, enough water and a break from constant notifications will help. If you have been sitting too long, stretch your back and shoulders. Rest is useful, but overthinking in bed is not, so keep a simple bedtime routine.
Tip for the Day:
Make home calmer first, and your mind will follow steadily.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More