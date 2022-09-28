Libra Horoscope Today, September 28, 2022: Initiate something innovative

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)Libra natives’ mind is likely to be filled with positive thoughts and they may try to initiate something new. Things are set to turn favourable on the professional front as you make all the right moves. Your plans would not only give you financial benefits but also bring success to your business. Although you may get gains, you should avoid making any major decisions in haste. Libra natives are likely to feel satisfied with their family life. You could make a strong decision regarding a goal which will prove to be very important for your future. Some Libra students can go abroad to pursue higher education. Also, the current period will inspire them to work hard. Those in search of suitable accommodation may find luck favouring them today. Booking scenic accommodation in a tourist destination for an extended stay is possible. Your contribution towards a social task may soon become apparent as you get due recognition from those around you.

Libra Finance Today You may have to shoulder a financial emergency today, but your strong financial position may help you tide over it. Money will not be a problem anymore as you start to earn well. Libra natives are likely to get opportunities to improve business prospects with new partnerships or ventures.

Libra Family Today Guests and friends visiting would crowd your home and make it a pleasant and wonderful day. Attending a family function is likely to bring a golden chance to expand your connections. Libra natives’ families may also receive good benefits and respect.

Libra Career Today Libra individuals are likely to be in their element on the professional front today. Things moving on the career front will be as per your liking and are also going to introduce you to prospects of increment or promotion. If you wanted to change your job, you could get a new offer today.

Libra Health Today Libra may get conscious about their health. Some of them may try to get back to physical activity and make it a part of their daily routine to build stamina and vitality. Some minor aches, pains or stiffness issues may get resolved with a dedicated routine.

Libra Love Life Today You may get serious about an affair and think of taking it to the next level. Married Libra partners may focus on developing empathy and trust in their relationship. Make a sincere effort and see a magical difference in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

