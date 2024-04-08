Libra Solar Eclipse Horoscope, April 08, 2024 advices embracing affection

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Solar Eclipse Horoscope Prediction says, You will have reasons to smile today Libra Solar Eclipse Horoscope, April 08, 2024. Diplomatic handling of professional challenges will help you achieve official targets today.

Take steps to settle the old issues in the love affair. Your attitude will work out in official assignments. Both health and wealth will also be positive today.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Embrace a new relationship that may change your future. Diplomatic handling of professional challenges will help you achieve official targets today. Both health and wealth will be good throughout the day.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be cordial in the love life and shower affection. You both need to complement each other in personal and professional endeavors. Married Libras must stay away from an illicit relationship as it may come out today, ending your married life. The second part of the day is good to propose and you may confidently present your heart to the crush. Some females will be conceived today and this is the right time to start a family.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your seniors trust your competency and will handle important tasks today. You must accomplish every assigned job with utmost perfection. Sales and marketing persons will travel today for job reasons. Media, law, hospitality, and banking professionals will switch jobs. Entrepreneurs will need to work hard to negotiate with clients today but the last smile will be yours.

Businessmen will be fortunate to see new opportunities in distant territories. You will also obtain support from local authorities in trade affairs.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You are prosperous today and this will also help you make crucial decisions related to investments. Some Libras will sell off a property or even buy a new one. The second part of the day is good for buying electronic appliances. Ensure you don’t lend a big amount to someone as you may have trouble in getting it back. A financial dispute with a sibling can cause trouble in life today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will exist today. However, some Libras with a history of chest infection will develop complications in the first part of the day. Some seniors will also have pain in their joints. Keep away the office tasks while you enter the home and spend more time with the family this evening as this will keep you relaxed. Sleep-related issues will be resolved sooner.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)