 Libra Solar Eclipse Horoscope, April 08, 2024 advices embracing affection | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Libra Solar Eclipse Horoscope, April 08, 2024 advices embracing affection

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 08, 2024 12:42 AM IST

Read Libra Solar Eclipse horoscope for April 8, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Take steps to settle the old issues in the love affair.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Solar Eclipse Horoscope Prediction says, You will have reasons to smile today

Libra Solar Eclipse Horoscope, April 08, 2024. Diplomatic handling of professional challenges will help you achieve official targets today.
Libra Solar Eclipse Horoscope, April 08, 2024. Diplomatic handling of professional challenges will help you achieve official targets today.

Take steps to settle the old issues in the love affair. Your attitude will work out in official assignments. Both health and wealth will also be positive today.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Embrace a new relationship that may change your future. Diplomatic handling of professional challenges will help you achieve official targets today. Both health and wealth will be good throughout the day.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be cordial in the love life and shower affection. You both need to complement each other in personal and professional endeavors. Married Libras must stay away from an illicit relationship as it may come out today, ending your married life. The second part of the day is good to propose and you may confidently present your heart to the crush. Some females will be conceived today and this is the right time to start a family.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your seniors trust your competency and will handle important tasks today. You must accomplish every assigned job with utmost perfection. Sales and marketing persons will travel today for job reasons. Media, law, hospitality, and banking professionals will switch jobs. Entrepreneurs will need to work hard to negotiate with clients today but the last smile will be yours.

Businessmen will be fortunate to see new opportunities in distant territories. You will also obtain support from local authorities in trade affairs.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You are prosperous today and this will also help you make crucial decisions related to investments. Some Libras will sell off a property or even buy a new one. The second part of the day is good for buying electronic appliances. Ensure you don’t lend a big amount to someone as you may have trouble in getting it back. A financial dispute with a sibling can cause trouble in life today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will exist today. However, some Libras with a history of chest infection will develop complications in the first part of the day. Some seniors will also have pain in their joints. Keep away the office tasks while you enter the home and spend more time with the family this evening as this will keep you relaxed. Sleep-related issues will be resolved sooner.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Solar Eclipse Horoscope, April 08, 2024 advices embracing affection
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On