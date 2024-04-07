Libra Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024 predicts new challenges on the way

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, minor health issues exist. Have a productive love life this week where crucial decisions will change your life. Be productive at your job and handle wealth diligently. Minor health issues exist. Weekly Horoscope Libra, April 7 to 14, 2024: Health may develop minor complications while wealth is good.

This week, new changes will happen in the love life. Be careful to accomplish all assigned tasks in the office. Health may develop minor complications while wealth is good.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Make the effort to settle the issues of the past and ensure your relationship is intact. You may be more accommodative in life. Talk openly about your troubles and this is the only way you can settle things down. Single Libras will meet someone special in the first part of the week to propose and receive a positive response. Those who feel the love affair is getting toxic may come out of it for good.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Despite your hard work, the seniors may not agree with you and would not consider your efforts as the output does not match the expectations. This may drain your morale but ensure you do not fall. Instead, take this up as a challenge and perform diligently. Some tasks will demand additional working hours and you may be stuck at the workstation. Those who are keen to relocate abroad will see new reasons and options. Entrepreneurs can go ahead with their expansion plan as the week is good for that.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are fortunate this week as money will come in from different sources. Despite some businessmen having issues in raising funds in the first part of the week, things will be normal. You may also choose to invest in the stock market or the realty business. Seniors can pick the second part of the week to divide the wealth among children.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Minor medical issues may disturb you in the first part of the week. Libras with heart-related issues may complain of uneasiness and some Libras will also have chest infections that will require immediate medical attention. Those who drive a four-wheeler should be careful in the second half of the week. Avoid alcohol and tobacco this week and drink plenty of water.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)