Love and Relationship Horoscope for Valentine's Day

Aries: Your motivation to find a new partner may have been down due to your recent experiences. Potential love interests haven’t really worked out for you and you may be inclined to give up. Stars suggest that you need to maintain your optimism today and not chase people. Be polite in your interactions and allow people to talk to you without inhibitions.

Taurus: You have a lot of charm which can be an asset when it comes to cultivating love interests. But today you need to be a bit flexible while dealing with your partner else it can lead to a stalemate. Let go of past memories and be prepared to start afresh. It could be someone new or old, but make sure you are clear about what you are getting into.

Gemini: If you are single and going out on a date today then curb your expectations and take it slow. You may face some uncomfortable questions which you should answer with tact and patience. Those committed should use their conversational skills to woo their partner and surprise them with unusual gifts. Spend the day in the company of each other.

Cancer: You may want to get the attention of a certain person today and the best way is to talk your way into the meeting. You need to convince them of your genuine love interest and long-term commitment. Show your affectionate behaviour and make them feel comfortable. Look to capture the small moments.

Leo: Don’t hold yourself back today. Things that you refuse to let go of can start to capture your mind and make it hard for you to see the beauty in the present moment. Your emotional energy is peaking at the moment and you need to be on your guard while going out on a date. Keep your spirit upbeat and adventurous.

Virgo: It’s a great day to appreciate the importance of close connection with your romantic partner. You need to get rid of your inhibitions and look for greater commitment. It will give you the opportunity to experience this love and bonding on a long-term basis. You may have to give up on your sense of freedom, but it will be worth it.

Libra: If there ever was a perfect time to share your feelings with someone special then nothing better than today. You will be in a contemplative mood and your self-awareness will be at its peak. Use this to express your love for those special to you. Embrace the moment and make the most of the time and the love you have.

Scorpio: There will be greater sensitivity to your emotions today. Use the day to probe deeper in your current relationship and let your partner know of what you think about them and how you want the future to be. Create an element of mystery in your behaviour which will intrigue your partner and they will be drawn towards you.

Sagittarius: Some new love interest is likely to land up in your life today. You will be full of self-belief and your confidence will attract those around you. While physical appearance is your strength, but don’t get carried away by it. it is advisable to focus more on your inner beauty which will lead to reater stability in your love life.

Capricorn: Those of you who are single may discover lot of attention coming your way today. Enjoy the attention, but do not play games with people’s feelings. It is alright to flirt, but do not be rude else it will spoil the fun. Tread carefully and be honest. Committed couples must use the day to express their feelings to their partner and make them feel wanted.

Aquarius: Make it a point today to give time to your loved one. Everything else can wait today and your attention should solely be on your partner. Watch a movie or web series and share your precious moments together. Those who are single should pick up the phone and call on their love interest and meet up for a cup of coffee.

Pisces: Get over the past and prepare yourself for a fresh dose of love in your life. Allow your admirers to reach out to you today. There is no harm in spending time with them and let the bonding grow. Only then will you be able to take any concrete decision to move forward. Committed couples should not miss the opportunity to gift their partner their favourite book.

----------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779