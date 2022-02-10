Daily Love Horoscope: Will stars favour you this valentines season?

Aries: Stay clear of any unwanted distractions today. Some close ones will try to provoke you which can involve you in irrelevant arguments. This will not serve well to any of you and can spoil the relationship you share with your loved ones. Married couples need to be flexible about their plans and make alternate arrangements as a backup.

Taurus: Your stars are making you insecure about your current relationship. There are certain unresolved issues which are making you apprehensive about your future. Thinking in this fashion will not make things any better for both of you. Spend some time alone and you will be back to your optimistic self in a few days.

Gemini: Don’t procrastinate about what you are thinking about a certain person. You don’t want to end up on the loosing side just because of being late. Express your feelings without much ado and give yourself a chance to embark on a new beginning. Married couples need to avoid discussing controversial topics and focus on maintaining harmony.

Cancer: You will be thrilled today as you can get a positive response from someone you really admire. Even though this connection is yet to take concrete shape, it will still offer you plenty of excitement. Cherish this phase till it lasts and enjoy every moment. Married natives need to plan a short journey to break free from monotony.

Leo: It will be a pleasing day as you will make some new connections in social gatherings. You will immediately strike a close bond with someone and will be bowled over by their sharp observation and conversational skills. Committed couples will enjoy their intimate moments and will cherish presence of each other without any fuss.

Virgo: You need to stay on your toes as you could be asked to come up with answers relating to your personal life. You may be liking someone but may not have shared it with your elders. This can soon head towards a collision path. You need to make up your mind quickly and speak to your partner about this and make an announcement.

Libra: You need to build your relationship with your partner so that it reaches the next level. Make sure that both of you are on the same wavelength when it comes to planning for the future. Make a timeline and stick to it. It’s time to involve the loved ones and keep them in the loop. Assure your partner of your trust and support.

Scorpio: Don’t let your frustrations impact your love life. There can be some unexpected development on the monetary front which can put you off, but don’t vent it out on your loved one else it will lead to disagreements. It is better to spend some time alone and absorb the negativity. Introspect, move on and share it with your partner some other time.

Sagittarius: Listen to what your heart tells you when it comes to trusting someone you dearly love.Your partner may have said things in the past that they didn’t really mean. It is better to clarify and examine the same before forming an opinion. Effective communication is the best way to avoid any heartburns later.

Capricorn: Keeping an open mind will work in your favour. There is nothing wrong in asserting yourself and expressing your passion towards your romantic partner, but make sure both of you are one the same page. Keep it spontaneous as it will give you more joy. Married natives should avoid being judgemental and trust their partner.

Aquarius: Give importance to your peace of mind over everything else. Your loved ones could be demanding today and you could burn yourself out in trying to make them happy. It will not be worth it, so focus on your own priorities. Think if your current relationship needs work and how to make it better. Laxity at this stage can be detrimental.

Pisces: You will explore some new facets about yourself which never existed before. It could be due to some past realisation or introspection about your karma. It will surely elevate your experience about life which will reflect in your relationships. You will be satisfied with what you have in your love life and will be inclined to express it to those you love.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

