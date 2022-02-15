Love and Relationship Horoscope for February 15, 2022

Aries: You will feel a range of emotions today which is quite rare. It is a wonderful opportunity to release anything that you are holding in your mind when it comes to past experiences relating to love and romance. Give yourself time and space to express them in the right proportion with your loved ones. Do not be in a rush else it will blow things away.

Taurus: Being alone can sometimes work wonders. It will give you headroom to re-gather your thoughts and connect with your inner self. Some level of awareness will help you redefine your current relationship and come to terms with what life has to offer. Share it with your partner and see your relationship flourish slowly and gradually.

Gemini: A hectic day lies ahead of you which can distract you from your love life. The ideal way to handle this is to make your beloved a part of your routine. This way, you both would be invested in the relationship without being left out. Find beauty in the ordinary. It is a good way to improve bonding and stay connected.

Cancer: It is high time you gave adequate attention to your personal life. Your frequent mood swings can land you in trouble as your partner is slowly but surely losing patience. Address this situation immediately and speak to your partner about this. Take them into confidence and seek their suggestions on how to make it better.

Leo: You will be in a cheerful mood today. You are likely to spend a great time with your beloved and the mutual bonding will grow. Help your partner take some decisions about their life and sort out their complexities. Those who are single are likely to connect with someone staying far away. It could be start of something new and exciting.

Virgo: You will be in a mood to reassess and reflect on your current relationship. Emotional security is important for you and you won’t compromise on it for short-term gains. But don’t over think on your next moves and let it happen naturally. Let your partner know what you are feeling, and they will find a solution to this.

Libra: You need to value your self-worth as much as you want to make others happy. A certain friction is brewing between your romantic longings and your belief system. There is no need to surrender to your romantic partner’s demands, you should guard your comfort zone as well. Don’t make impulsive decisions and let things move at their own pace.

Scorpio: You may feel a bit off today. Don’t over analyse the situation and avoid taking things head on in your love life. Be careful of your approach towards your partner. This restless synergy could trigger feelings of confusion, suspicion, and insecurity. The best way to avoid this is to spend time alone and communicate over messages.

Sagittarius: Be proactive today when it comes to interacting with your loved ones. You could be facing an uncertain situation in your family life which can make you feel stressed. But your romantic partner will prove to be a strong support to you at this time. Ask for help when required and don’t go alone in handling your personal issues.

Capricorn: You are not one of those to escape responsibilities, especially when it concerns your loved ones. But when you are unsure of a certain relationship, then you need to dig in a bit more and understand what you want out of it. Take time and clear up your mind and connect with your inner feelings. There is no stopping you after that.

Aquarius: You have a strong need to be free and evolve in your own space. You seem to be resenting the control that your partner is exerting due to which you may be in two minds about the future of the relationship. Before making up your mind, speak to your partner and try to sort out the issue. It only seems a temporary blip as of now.

Pisces: Those who are single are likely to see some progress in their romantic life. Someone that you have been attracted to will seek your help on a certain matter which will allow you to connect on a different level. Those committed should compliment their partner more frequently and appreciate their efforts to keep them motivated.

----------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779