Love and Relationship Horoscope for February 16, 2022

Aries: It is one of those days when even the slightest of provocation can make you react. Your partner will be no different and will be ready to strike when probed unnecessarily. Both of you need to turn this around. Avoid discussing sensitive topics and instead engage in some sports activity or a long walk together to channelise the aggression.

Taurus: The idea of being into a relationship can turn out to be a tad frustrating right now. You and your partner may not be seeing eye-to-eye on a lot of issues which can create a sense of dissatisfaction. It is better to space out the differences and step into each other’s shoes to refine the perspective and be understanding of each other.

Gemini: You need to be conscious of what you commit and how you act on it. Those you love may expect you to deliver on your commitments and may not remain content anymore and listen to your excuses. So, make sure you give adequate time to your beloved and make up for the dissatisfaction accumulated in recent times.

Cancer: You may remain thoughtful about matters relating to love and romance. It is advisable to take a step back and follow your instincts. This will help you slow down and introspect on the path you have adopted in your love life. This will help resolve frustration and motivate you to build on the relationship with conviction and clarity.

Leo: It is likely to be an energy-packed day as you would be required to deliver on multiple fronts. Make sure you balance out your priorities to avoid stirring up issues in your love life. Those committed should remain proactive and talk to their partner about their possible inability to spend

adequate time with them today.

Virgo: It is a fine day to plan a romantic escapade with your partner. Those committed should go on a long drive to get a break from their daily routine. Be adventurous and see your love life blossom. Late evening, you can plan a romantic dinner and engage in a fruitful conversation. Don’t be a miser when it comes to complementing your partner.

Libra: Take time out to pamper yourself today. It could be eating your favourite dish or going to your favourite place to unwind yourself. This will give you renewed energy to chase your love goals with increased confidence and conviction. Those committed should plan an outing with their family to enjoy the small moments of togetherness.

Scorpio: Your passion towards your loved one will be rekindled today. Old confusions will give way to new beginnings and will fill your life with joy. Make sure you express your feelings and approach this relationship with complete clarity about the long-term prospects. Give time to your beloved and get to know them better.

Sagittarius: A surprise awaits you today in your romantic life. An old companion can approach you and express their long-held feelings for you. Take your time and then respond. For those in a relationship, the additional time that you may have today will offer you to spend quality time with your partner. Your beloved will appreciate your devotion.

Capricorn: You are a tireless worker and can end up doing much more than required for those you care for. Make sure your loved one is not taking you for granted. This can burn you out and you can experience relationship fatigue. Let the ball drop from your end and observe how your partner reacts to it. Their action will be telling.

Aquarius: Make sure you get out of your solitary mindset and open with those whom you love. Your beloved may hardly know much about you and this can be frustrating. Spend time with them and share the good and bad moments of your life. This will make your partner feel secure in the relationship and help improve your bond with each other.

Pisces: You need to hit the pause button as far as your love life is concerned. Your motivation and drive can feel depleted. It’s a day to let your heart rest and ease into things. Reflect on what is going wrong and what needs to be improved to make this relationship work. Communicate that with your beloved later and build consensus.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

