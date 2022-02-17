Love and Relationship Horoscope for February 17, 2022

Aries: There are no half-way measures when it comes to love. You seem to be deeply attracted to a certain person and enjoy spending time with them. But when it comes to assuring your partner of the future, you develop cold feet. Stars indicate that you need to stop being over the fence and let your beloved know of your true feelings without further delay.

Taurus: You need to be extra careful when it comes to controlling your temper. Any tactless remark at a sensitive time can turn sparks into flames instantly and can damage your personal equation. Calm yourself down and give some breathing space to your loved one to respond. Those who are single should meet old friends to explore a possible match.

Gemini: You need to be decisive in your romantic life. If you are satisfied with your current relationship then be prepared to hear some good news as your partner will show their willingness to take the relationship to the next level. You both will feel emotionally secure and will do your best to make it a success. Enjoy this wonderful phase.

Cancer: It is a rewarding time for your romantic life. You could be drawn closer to someone who shares your way of thinking. It could also make a great team as mutual compatibility between the two of you seems to be top notch. But don’t rush into anything without due care and attention and be pragmatic when it comes to love and relationship.

Leo: Even though things may not be running the way you want in your love life, but stars indicate that it will surely get better. Smile and focus on what you have, instead of mulling over what is missing. Appreciate your loved one genuinely. Open your eyes and look for new opportunities to make your relationship work better.

Virgo: Today you will feel a lot happier in your love life. There will be an increased element of clarity and stability in your personal life. You will feel good about the choices you are making and how your partner is responding to those. Work with your instincts as they will surely help you in aligning with the cosmic connection.

Libra: Those of you who are single will be inspired by their near and dear ones to work harder in their personal life. Their longing to know a special person more will grow. The time is ripe to approach their love interest, but take it slow at the start. Keep it casual in the beginning and observe how the person is responding to your moves.

Scorpio: Do not hold your emotions to chest and express them with your loved one. If there is anything that has been bothering you then instead of suffering in silence, it is better to seek support of your partner. Singles need to be careful today if they are planning to approach their love interest.

Do not make tall claims and stay rooted to reality.

Sagittarius: Those of you searching for their better half will make some progress. An interesting prospect can come to the fore through the online medium which will catch your attention. It is a favourable time to explore the prospect with utmost honesty and sincerity. Keep the long-term perspective in mind as you move ahead on this path.

Capricorn: If you have been facing slowdown in your love life then the wait is finally coming to an end. You will get an opportunity to escalate a relationship with someone special whom you have been attracted to. The person will take interest in you and your family which will impress you a lot. Be a part of this new journey and experience the joy.

Aquarius: You need to introspect about where your love life is heading. You may have learned some lessons in the past and now is the time to apply them to your current relationship. Guage the response of your partner on your moves and their attitude towards long-term commitment. If you don’t get clarity, then find a way to save yourself from heartbreak.

Pisces: Even though you may fully trust your partner, but keeping some things to yourself will help you secure your past. Let the current relationship prosper to a level where its future stability is assured and then you can take the risk of opening up about your past. Singles must not jump into the first opportunity they get and guard against any casual flings.

----------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779