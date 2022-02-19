Love and Relationship Horoscope for February 19, 2022

Aries: Taking one step at a time will enable you to steer your current relationship better. Your bonding with a certain person is still in its early stages and you are likely to come closer with each passing day. Feel the warmth and comfort in each other’s company and deepen the bond further. Singles should not rush into anything impulsively and move with clarity.

Taurus: It is an auspicious time for singles to take an initiative to woo their loved one. But don’t expect a response straightaway as your special one can prove to be a hard nut to crack. You need to be persistent and patient to make any headway with them. Those committeed will feel emotionally secure with their partner and enjoy the bliss.

Gemini: You may be upset due to a recent tiff with your loved one. Being melodramatic won’t help you achieve much but will only kill time. You are better off approaching the issue head on and discuss what is bothering you. Have a constructive conversation around it and repair the damage. Singles should not give up and continue to converse with their love interest.

Cancer: You will be high on energy and will approach every issue with a sense of optimism. You will make a concious effort today to prioritise your different areas of resposnibility in order to balance your emotional life. You will be able to spend time with your loved one and will make plans for the future. Your partner will be appreciative of your efforts.

Leo: A new and exciting love prospect awaits you. It could be someone who stays near to you or moved there recently. Once you meet, you will hit it off immediately and will engage in long conversations. Those committeed will have a hectic day due to their professional commitments. You need to avoid taking work home and spend time with family.

Virgo: You will experience a sense of calmness and poise in your romantic life like never before. Make the most of the day’s energy and create memorable moments. It may not be a bad idea to deepen your bond further and build family ties. This will make your future road smooth and predictable. Singles should plan to spend the evening with their loved ones.

Libra: The thought of getting settled in your life may be playing up on your mind today. If you are already committed then share this thought with your partner. You may be surprised to learn that your loved one may also be thinking on similar lines. Make a plan for the future and remove the uncertainty around you. Have faith on your decision.

Scorpio: Love can not only be expressed by speaking, but also through your gestures. Given the intellectual compatibility you share with your partner, it is a good idea to do some research about what kind of topics your loved one likes, and gift them a book on the same. This will fascinate them no end and will strengthen the bond further.

Sagittarius: It is the small things that will make you happy in your love life. Holding hands of your partner without speaking too much will make your heart swoon. You will enjoy this peaceful serenity with your loved one. Your partner will reciprocate with a lot of care and affection which will fill your heart with joy and contentment.

Capricorn: It is time to remove toxicity from your love life. Don’t waste your energy on someone who doesn’t value it. It is the time to let go and start afresh. This will allow you to make room for the type of relationship you have longed for. Singles must not get carried away by the enthusiastic response from their love interest and stay grounded.

Aquarius: You need to look around and make sense of who all are an intrinsic part of your life. Your loved ones are worth their weight in gold, so appreciate it and express it to them. There is someone who wants to be there for you no matter what you are going through. Explore this connection as it can show you some new dimensions of life.

Pisces: Even if you are committed to a certain person, it is important to know where you stand. Have a detailed conversation with the person you are dating and explore their views on where the relationship is headed. It is good to know if this person feels the same way as you do. This will allow you to chalk out your options.

----------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779