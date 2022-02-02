Love and Relationship Horoscope for February 2, 2022

Aries: Your feelings towards a special someone can disrupt your daily activities today. You will feel strongly attracted to this person with whom you connected only recently. It would be wiser if you disclose your emotions to this person at the earliest and understand if these feelings are mutual. It will help you to save time and move ahead with clarity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus: You will be keen to socialise today and meet up with some old friends. A small get-together will help you recharge your spirits and help you focus on your tasks better. Those in a relationship will be curious to know more about their partner. You will indulge in a deep conversation with your loved one and will be assured of your future.

Gemini: Your partner is likely to behave a bit indifferently towards you which can lead to a sense of insecurity in your mind. Their strange behaviour will take you by surprise. You are advised to talk about it when you get a chance and clear the air. Married natives need to search for depth in their relationship and spend more time with each other.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer: You need to stand up for yourself and not allow people to exploit you emotionally. Those in a relationship may feel that their partner may have been taking advantage of you. You need to make your feelings known to them and get rid of the toxic energy. If you are single or committed, set your own rules and let others know it.

Leo: It will be a rewarding day for you and the stars will help you to find that eternal happiness you have been searching for. The time spent with your loved one will be fascinating. Your partner will not only be able to offer you a sense of security, but will also understand you emotionally. Use this time to know each other well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo: Be honest in your communication be it in your personal or professional life. If you are unsure about your current relationship then spell it out clearly and let your partner know about your true feelings. The more you hide it, the more you will be blamed for things later. Married couples need to be sensitive towards their partner’s feelings today.

Libra: Lessons learnt by you from the past should be put to work in a positive way. Use them to stay inspired while dealing with your loved ones. This will help you keep your romantic life exciting and passionate. Your partner will be pleasantly surprised with this turnaround. Married couples can go out shopping and buy some gift for their partner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio: Those of you in a relationship need to share their feelings with their family members. Stay diplomatic when speaking to elders and avoid getting into a confrontation mode. Do not lose hope and hold your ground. Those married can face some unwanted situations in their romantic life and will need to work hard to keep their partner happy.

Sagittarius: You need to weigh all your options carefully before moving ahead in your love life. There can be couple of options in hand and you need to be mindful of your feelings towards them. Explore what you really want and then take the plunge with conviction. Those who are married will have a blissful day and will stay cheerful.

Capricorn: Those of you in a relationship may have been facing some roadblocks of late. There can be misunderstandings with your partner and this can disturb the flow of energy between the two of you. Your relationship life needs immediate attention and introspection. Think clearly before you indulge in any conversation and work towards a favourable outcome.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius: You are in a great space in your personal life. Those in a relationship will find the going smooth as their partner will offer unconditional love and support. Stay away from negative energy from people who don’t really mean much to you. Singles can prefer to spend time with friends and may not be quite ready yet to jump into a relationship.

Pisces: It is better to be single than be caught in a stressful relationship. Look at things from this perspective and enjoy what life has to offer. Pluck out things that are contributing negatively in your life and add no value whatsoever, be it friends or someone else. Don’t be readily approachable to everyone and set clear limits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

---------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779