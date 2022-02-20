Love and Relationship Horoscope for February 20, 2022

Aries: Choose your words wisely while interacting with your loved ones. You could be in a dilemma whether to brush certain things under the carpet or confront your loved one directly. Adopt a mid- way and engage into a long conversation over what’s bothering you. Do give your partner a chance to respond constructively and avoid nitpicking.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus: You will be in an exciting frame of mind and will be willing to give more than you receive in a relationship. This will help you win hearts of those around you and will bring a smile on everyone’s face. However, do pay attention to what you like and share that with your loved one. An equal amount of reciprocation will make your day.

Gemini: You are getting closer to another person with every passing moment. This is exactly how you should proceed, without rushing into the relationship and maintaining a steady tempo. This will give you confidence and security to move forward. Those already committed will have a fulfilling day as their partner will remain supportive.

Cancer: A new romantic association is on the cards for you. This could be a re-connection with an old fling or meeting someone new, but it surely will be exciting. The feeling will persist for a while and it will give you a good opportunity to evaluate the compatibility with the person. Make the most of it and don’t’ be too conservative.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo: You will feel strong and confident today. Your current relationship is likely to get intimate as increased involvement will bring you closer together. Success in the professional sphere will further add excitement to your life. You will be keen to share the precious moments with your partner. Singles should make travel plans to explore new connections.

Virgo: Follow your heart more than your mind when it comes to love matters. Your current relationship needs some work and you need to give it adequate time and space for it to prosper. Guiding and supporting your partner will increase mutual bonding and trust will grow. Singles need to lend a helping hand to their love interest to make a good impression.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra: Some strange things are bound to happen around you which will take you by surprise. Singles can find their old partner returning into their life. It will ignite mixed feelings within you but for some reason you will not be unhappy about this. Avoid getting into a deep attachment with this person till you know of their real intention.

Scorpio: You get what you give. This will be true of your stars today. You need to open up a bit and do more in the relationship to make it grow. This will have a positive impact on your partner and they will be willing to reciprocate. Stay honest about your feelings without pretending who you are not. Your loved one will also feel more secure this way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius: You are expected to be quite busy as you gear up to meet new people. Your charismatic personality is sure to attract people around you and someone will signal their fondness for you. You need your space in the relationship, so make sure you don’t settle for someone who is overly emotional or sensitive.

Capricorn: If you are single then you are likely to strike a strong bond with someone at your workplace. It could be a colleague or your team member. Engage in a conversation during lunch and explore what is in store. Take it step by step and feel free to express your feelings if the situation is right. Do not cross your boundary.

Aquarius: You will be gripped with the thought of finding someone to share your feelings. Staying alone wont lead you anywhere. Look for book shops and coffee shops to find people with similar interest as yours. Those who are committed will share a close bond with their partner. They can plan a family extension during this time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces: You are someone who is always open to feedback which will take you to dizzy heights in your professional life. But when it comes to your personal arena, you need to also share your view pointwith your loved ones so that they can understand you better. New relationships will only prosper when you send out clear signals.

----------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779