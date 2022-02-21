Love and Relationship Horoscope for February 21, 2022

Aries: It is time for you to value the little things that life offers to you. If you are in a relationship then appreciate the love and affection your partner showers on you instead of focusing on bigger goals. Enjoy these special moments on which your future will rest on. Singles should spend time with their loved ones and seek advice on their relationship goals.

Taurus: If you are facing some issues in your relationship then seek help from friends. Create some space for collaboration with people in your social circle. This will offer a deeper and objective insight into the nature of your relationship. Singles struggling to strike a chord with a long-time crush should seek wisdom from their companions.

Gemini: Pleasure and play will be on the top of your mind today. You will be intuitive about what your partner wants and will be more than willing to support them to achieve the same. But you also need to be demonstrative of your physical and emotional yearnings. Both of you can plan an innovative activity in the evening to make the day even more special.

Cancer: Keep your passion ignited as stars can bring you all that you desire and more. Singles should avoid making causal moves and instead focus on making long-term connections with their love interest. Those committed should express their heart out and share their cravings. Watching a movie together will improve mutual bonding.

Leo: You will look to rejuvenate your mind today. Those committed should take the day easy and use the time to re-energise themselves. Engage in collective meditative practices and stabilise your thoughts. Singles should not try too hard to chase whom they admire. Let it go for a while and come back stronger with fresh ideas.

Virgo: Your energy, ambition and confidence are all working for you. Your partner is mighty impressed with the way you handle your challenges and inspire others. It is time you use your optimism to create some new avenues for romance. Your partner will support you emotionally and harmony will prevail in your current relationship.

Libra: Attitude is everything. You need to imbibe this thought and look at things from a fresh perspective. Keep your emotions under control and measure your words carefully while interacting with your loved one. Trust your partner and hear their point of view patiently. Thing’s aren’t as complicated as you are making them out to be.

Scorpio: You will be experiencing moments of realisations in your life today. You will not only probe inwards to reflect on things, but will also experience some enlightenment while observing your loved ones. There could be some feelings of restlessness and confusion, but they will slowly vanish as you become more aware. Go with the flow.

Sagittarius: It isn’t the best of the days to make any romantic commitment. Your mind will be full of inhibition and confusion due to some issue that you may be facing in your personal or professional life. Your perspective will be coloured, hence avoid any romantic encounters today. Clear your mind space and re-connect with your love life some other time.

Capricorn: Your mind may be stuck on some past issue on which you have been seeking a closure for a long time. You are prone to experiencing feelings of insecurity. If you happen to meet your ex-partner then avoid being weak or give in to the situation. Keep yourself strong and look ahead. The future is surely better than the past.

Aquarius: Whether you are single or committed, remember that forcing something to go a certain way doesn’t usually end well. Be honest to where your life is heading and don’t resort to manipulation for attaining short-term success. Build consensus with your loved ones through constructive discussions and then take a decision.

Pisces: There is no point in crying over spoilt milk. It is time for you to indulge in some self-love and heal yourself. Look for spiritual practices that help you to know your real self and provides you answers about your life. Singles should take heart from how their life is progressing. They are surely making progress on the love front, albeit slowly.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

