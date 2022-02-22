Love and Relationship Horoscope for February 22, 2022

Aries: Your stars present you the opportunity to regather your thoughts relating to your existing relationship. Do not adopt a pessimistic outlook while glossing over the issues facing your love life. A balanced perspective will help you to find the right solutions. Speak to your partner and take time to resolve things before digging deeper.

Taurus: You may find it hard to fathom the reaction of your loved ones today. Avoid giving any suggestions or feedback to your near and dear ones as they can react negatively to the same which can hurt you. Even in your love life, keep the communication straight else there can be some misunderstandings without any fault of yours.

Gemini: You seem to have become used to this person you have been dating for some time. Their company makes you feel secure and you feel at home with them. You will relish this thought and will look to build on this relationship. Don’t hesitate to share this with your partner and they would respond positively to that.

Cancer: Relationships will be fun today. Your partner will help you resolve some tedious problems you may be facing of late. Both of you will be actively participating in each other’s lives. You should take this opportunity to meet their family and build your rapport. Singles need to look at something innovative to impress their love interest.

Leo: You can remain somewhat distracted today as lot of people will want to share their personal problems with you. Your advice can make a world of difference to them, so be a patient listener. You can use some of that advice for yourself to make your romantic connection stronger. Give time to your partner and spend a cosy evening together.

Virgo: There is harmony in the air which will make your day pleasant. You will get along well with family and friends. Any ongoing resentments will vanish and relations will improve. Take advantage of this atmosphere to build new bridges with your loved ones. Singles can get a surprise call from their love interest which will make their day.

Libra: Your personal life seems to be getting impacted by your professional commitments. You need to go a bit slow and organise your life better. Take a break from work, if required, to spend some time with your loved one. Go on a short trip to re-energise your relationship and spend some intimate moments with your partner.

Scorpio: Your attraction towards a certain person will grow as you find them increasingly appealing. But don’t judge a book by its cover. Instead of drooling over them, make an effort to talk to them and get to know them. Thise committed will share some heartfelt moments with their partner and will cherish the relationship.

Sagittarius: This is a productive phase of life for you. If committed then your relationship will progress and bonding will grow. Your partner will admire you for your independent and righteous nature and both of you will become adaptive to each other. Singles need to be ready to mingle in order to meet someone interesting. Plan an outing with friends.

Capricorn: Be courageous to express your sentiments to your loved ones. You are usually restrained in expressing your feelings, but now is the time to change all that. Don’t expect your partner to always guess what’s going on in your mind. Be proactive and be responsive to your partner’s feelings. Singles need to clear up their mind on what they want.

Aquarius: Be open to feedback from others. You are usually an independent person and seldom likes to mix with people. But for love to enter your love, you need to give out some positive signals. Else people can label you as being full of yourself which can project things negatively. Open the floodgates to attract intimacy in your life.

Pisces: There is a difference between confidence and arrogance. Asserting yourself occasionally is a good idea in order to define the boundaries. Don’t hold yourself back when you are pushed to the limit. Do what you know you need to do for yourself without thinking about the response of your partner. They will understand after some time.

