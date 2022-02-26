Love and Relationship Horoscope for February 26, 2022

Aries: Think before you speak today. You could be embroiled in uncomfortable situations due to your choice of words. Your loved ones may perceive you to be arrogant and selfish and may keep distance from you. Don’t let this situation boil up. Be polite and gentle. The lesser you speak today the better it will be. Postpone any plans with your partner to a later date.

Taurus: Keep your sight on long-term goals when it comes to your personal life. Your fiery spirit may be alive today, but keeping restraint would be beneficial. Your existing relationship is on stable ground and you need to appreciate it, instead of finding faults. Singles should not be impulsive and be gentle while approaching their love interest.

Gemini: It is time to get serious in your romantic life. The stars are indicating a push forward which means you need to get your act together and make a commitment to your loved one. Make sure to discuss this amongst yourself before announcing it to your family and friends. Singles should focus on engaging their partner on an intellectual plane to have a chance.

Cancer: Avoid thinking too much else it can cause some heartburn. Enjoy what your current relationship has to be offer and hold on to this sense of comfort and security. Your partner is coming to terms with your nature and is doing all they can to maintain this bond. Help them by appreciating what they are doing.

Leo: You can feel some extra stress today but handle it with calm and grace. Challenges at workplace can prove to be a dampener for your love life as you get busy with handling official commitments. But there is always room for a short conversation with your partner to share your concerns. Singles must not delay their next moves and be proactive.

Virgo: It is one of those days when you need to be a bit more adjusting to your partner’s requests. Compromises are the order of the day for you. Your loved one will demand loyalty and commitment to the relationship which you can no longer ignore. Give your best to your current relationship to strengthen bond with your sweetheart.

Libra: You need to get rid of your parochial thought process if you want to taste success in your love life. Your particular belief system may be getting in the way when it comes to moving your current relationship forward. Don’t hold any pretentions and open your heart out. Make space for your partner’s point of view and then take a call.

Scorpio: You seem to be just wiling away your time in your present relationship as you don’t want to be single. You need to be serious in your love life else your loved one may not take this too kindly. Be decisive on what you want and let the other person know. Singles should not remain in their shell and move out to explore new pastures.

Sagittarius: You are keen to make your present relationship work and will invest more time and effort to make it harmonious. Stars are in your favour as you will get a favourable response from your partner. Sharing your insecurity and concern is not a bad idea as it will let go of any negativity in your mind. You are on the right track.

Capricorn: Work on your adaptability skills today. Things may not go your way, but that doesn’t mean you should stay away from your loved one. Be flexible and act like an active cog in the wheel to take this relationship forward. It is not about who is right or wrong, but about individual perceptions that matter. Change your mindset.

Aquarius: You will be inclined to speak the truth and follow your intuition today. If you have been crushing on someone then no point in keeping it to yourself. Speak up and trust the process. If committed then be prepared to take up additional responsibilities on the domestic front as your partner may not be in the right frame of mind today.

Pisces: You are on a learning spree right now. Every day, you are learning something new about your loved one which is keeping the love flame going. You are seeking depth in the relationship and your partner matches your wavelength. Maintain your positive aura around you to inspire your near and dear ones. Work on your manifestation skills.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: <i>info@astrozindagi.in</i>, <i>neeraj@astrozindagi.in</i>

Url: <i>www.astrozindagi.in</i>

Contact: Noida: +919910094779