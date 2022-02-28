Love and Relationship Horoscope for February 28, 2022

Aries: Dress up well today as you could get a chance to meet someone whom you have long admired. Stars are aligned to bring love into your life in an intense and passionate way. Don’t hold back and not let this opportunity pass by. Those committed should not ignore their partner’s suggestions and look to execute them. Be open to feedback.

Taurus: Don’t be afraid to take new decisions. If you are looking for a new love interest, then you won’t have to look too far ahead. Someone around you is already keen to mingle with you and could be a suitable match. Those committed need to stay disciplined in their daily life and support their partner in discharging their duties.

Gemini: You will be in a thoughtful frame of mind today. You will be reluctant in making promises that you cannot keep. Thoughts about a certain person may be on the top of you mind and you will make efforts to come close to them. Let nature take its own course and wait for the right moment. Those committed will enjoy a blissful time with their partner.

Cancer: Having endured a tough time of late, your stars are poised to restore peace and harmony in your life. Be forgiving and make up with your loved one. Invite some common friends over for a small get together and celebrate the special moment. Relax and have fun. Those committed can enjoy a short drive with their partner.

Leo: You are in no mood to take things lying down. If single then you will be inclined to control the game and go up and talk to the person you like. This will set the ball rolling and open up new prospects in your love life. Those committed should avoid being assertive with their partner and adopt a gentle approach to maintain domestic balance.

Virgo: You will be focused on your love life. You will be inclined the move your current relationship to the next level, but you may face some reluctance from your partner. Explore what is going on in their mind and handle the situation accordingly. For singles, the time is ripe to get out there and meet new people with an open mind.

Libra: It’s a day to meet some new people in your neighbourhood. You will feel like sharing your life experiences with others and will express your opinion freely. Your new acquaintance will turn out to be likeminded who would match up to your taste. A camaraderie will develop between the two of you and it will lead to a meaningful interaction.

Scorpio: Your mind will be full of spiritual thoughts today. You will feel like connecting to your spiritual self and indulge in meditative pursuits that will help you to know yourself better. Believe in the divine and you will experience miracles in your life. Someone you love dearly will enter your life and it will make a great connection for the future.

Sagittarius: Any misunderstandings with your loved ones will be cleared today and mutual bonding will improve. New connections will be made with close friends and those with whom you share your personal space. Stick with what you feel is right and be strong. Those committed will enjoy a small get-together with their loved ones.

Capricorn: Your love life will get a new lease of life as some pleasant surprises will come your way. Bonding with a companion will become stronger as you will be comfortable in sharing your personal life with them. This will be a welcome move as your partner will appreciate your feelings and will respond positively. Enjoy this phase.

Aquarius: It is time to relish what is near to you instead of aiming for the moon. You will be in a mood to flirt with a known person whom you like talking to. There is certainly a possibility of something cooking over here as both of you will enjoy each other’s company. Those committed need to vent out their feelings and clear up their mind.

Pisces: Utilise this day to escape reality and break the monotony of your daily routine. This is not the time to eye futuristic possibilities. Anyone you date presently may not lead to long-term relationships, but will indeed lead to some great friendships. Those committed should not shy away from sharing their dreams and work towards fulfilling them.

----------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779