Love and Relationship Horoscope for February 4, 2022

Aries: A period of transformation beckons in your love life as you work on your communication skills. You will discover a lot about yourself and your partner when you have an honest and unbiased discussion with your loved one. You both need to let go of a lot of unrealistic expectations and improve the quality of the relationship.

Taurus: You need to feel that subtle force that has been driving you for some time. You have strong feelings and are willing to share them provided you find a suitable match who can lend emotional security to you in the long run. You need to work towards this and set the process in motion by signaling your availability.

Gemini: The day will start on a sour note as some past matters are likely to crop up in your love life. This could disrupt your emotions somewhat, but common sense will prevail and you will stop short of crossing the boundaries. Try to reinstate the happy state of affairs by introspecting about your beliefs and assumptions about the current relationship.

Cancer: You have a great opportunity to work on your love life and make it better. Those who are single need to come out of their shell and initiate concrete action to attract someone special. Those in a committed relationship should work towards deepening their bond with their partner. The longer the wait, sweeter will be the reward.

Leo: You may suddenly realise that someone whom you may not have taken too seriously is beginning to show great interest in you. It could be a friend or someone whom you know for a long time. Don’t decide anything in haste. Think over this proposition for some time and consult your friends or near and dear ones and then make up your mind.

Virgo: You need to let go of yourself and get in touch with your emotional side. Don’t be a homebird and go out with your partner and paint the town red. Watch a movie or indulge in something that you both enjoy. This will help you break the rut and help reset your relationship clock. End the day on a high by sharing your feelings with your special one.

Libra: You are an attractive person and people enjoy spending time with you. However, it is high time that you get involved with someone who understands you deeper beyond the surface and get to know the real you. It’s okay if you are not sure of the kind of person you want, but give a chance to those who are drawn to you.

Scorpio: Those of you who are seeking love will finally see the ball rolling in their life. You will get an opportunity to express your feelings to the one you like, but don’t spoil it by expecting too much. Take it step by step and look to form a connection first before you think about the long term. Don’t shield yourself and let your true self out.

Sagittarius: You will find comfort in the warmth of your family today. Memories of your childhood will play on your mind and will help you connect with your real self. You will realise that the glitter in your eye is somewhat missing today, and you need to rediscover it. The more you work towards it, the better your love life will become.

Capricorn: Let go of your serious self and crack a joke or two with those you love. Let the energy flow and plan an outing with your partner. They will readily respond and look forward to it. Keep your mind off work when you are with your loved one and make sure you are living in the present. Don’t look too far ahead.

Aquarius: It is time you gave your undivided attention to those you love. Those in a relationship will demand time and can have unreasonable expectations given that things haven’t been too exciting in your love life of late. Don’t ignore the signals and act on them immediately. Presenting a gift to your partner will work wonders.

Pisces: Your life needs a spark to bring things back on track. It is a favourable time to have an open discussion with your life partner about your expectations and plans for the future. Be prepared to listen to your partner and express your opinion without being rude. Look to include joint decision-making as your top priority.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

