Love and Relationship Horoscope for February 7, 2022

Aries: There is love in the air and you will be eager to express yourself freely. Those in a relationship should not hold themselves back and share their opinion honestly. Your partner will respond positively and will be open to feedback. Those married will be affectionate towards their loved one. Giving a patient hearing to your partner will set the relationship back on track.

Taurus: Make a plan to catch up with your old friends today. This could turn out to be exciting as you will be able to strike an instant chord with one of your friends which will attract your attention. Take time to ponder whether that person fits your criterion. Consider all aspects before deciding to jump in the new situation.

Gemini: Be careful of any unwanted attention as you may find people a bit too enforcing upon you. This isn’t the time to consider a new relationship as romantic connections will turn out to be short-lived. Instead, spend time with your near and dear ones and take their advice and suggestions about how to forge a harmonious love life.

Cancer: Avoid being too worked up in your personal life as it can take its toll on you. Discharge your unwanted burdens and focus on your needs to recharge yourself. This is the time to nurture yourself and not give in to the demand of others. Place yourself at the centre of your relationship and then observe the future possibilities.

Leo: You may be vulnerable when it comes to emotions. Allow your emotional energy to flow and look forward to having intense conversations with your romantic partner. This is the right time to open up about your feelings and share your insecurities about the future. Married couples need to give attention to their children’s life.

Virgo: You need to take charge of your life without being overly controlling. Find an outlet for your expression and don’t be submissive in your personal life. Your romantic life is a work in progress and you need to look at improving continuously. Keep the positive vibe around you by meeting those who truly care about you.

Libra: Don’t be too fixated about the future. Live in the present and take things as they come. Those who are single need to allow themselves to break the rut and find time for love. Don’t be an idealist, but aim to build the bond first. Those who are married need to give space to their partner and not get too judgemental about each other.

Scorpio: You need to break free from your past connections that are no longer adding any value to your life. Keep an open mind and be open to suggestions from your loved ones. Explore what makes you feel secure and work towards achieving it. Those in a relationship should keep a watch over their words as your partner is likely to be in a sensitive zone today.

Sagittarius: You need to balance your life energy to ensure you are in a good space. Those committed should tread carefully in case of any argument else you could be headed to a point of no return. Work on building the relationship back into good health. Those who are single should be open to the idea of exploring new dimensions in their life.

Capricorn: If you have been thinking seriously about someone without expressing the same then you are adding undue stress on yourself. It is better to reveal these feelings to the concerned person and wait for their response. You will have much more clarity this way and your mind will be relaxed. Be patient and you will taste victory soon.

Aquarius: An exciting day awaits as you will be in an adventurous mood. An escapade with your loved one is just what is needed to spice up your love life. Make a plan and organise your workload accordingly. Those who are single can feel a bit stale and should avoid being alone. Meet some old friends and rejuvenate yourself.

Pisces: You need to get back to the basics of what you want. Speak to your partner and reflect about the relationship and where it is headed. There is no harm in giving space to each other and be affectionate. Those who are single should not stress out if they have been unsuccessful in their love life so far. Time will change soon.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

