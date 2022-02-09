Love Horoscope for Feb 9: Valentines surprise awaits these sun signs

Aries: It is important to appreciate what you have in life. Those committed will realise how supportive their current partner is. It will be worthwhile to express your gratitude and do something special to make your loved one feel wanted. Those who are single need to move on from their past memories and look ahead to better times.

Taurus: You need to think from your head and look at things objectively. If you have been looking to kickstart your love life then you need to explore whom you like and what they have to offer in terms of your long-term goals before venturing into anything. Those committed need to avoid being sensitive and approach their problems with an open mind.

Gemini: This is a favourable day to ask your love interest to go out with you. Your mind will be sharp and you will be able to catch the attention of your special one with your intelligent moves. Don’t be afraid to express your opinion, but avoid being judgemental. Be a good listener too and you will be rewarded well for your patience.

Cancer: There is nothing like perfect romance, hence don’t go out looking for it. Make the most of what you have and build it up further. Be honest about what you feel and share it with your partner to allow them some room for improvement. At the same time, reflect on yourself as well and take feedback constructively.

Leo: You are an independent person, but it is good to portray your sensitive side especially when it comes to romance. Those committed can make the mistake of being extra dominating which can offend your partner. Use your magnetic persona to make your loved one feel special and wanted, and not stifle them with your control.

Virgo: Use your analytical skills to repair what has been damaged. Your loved one may need your time and support and you should move away from your personal grievances to be with them. Be compassionate and understand your partner’s emotions. This way you will not only be able to help them but also help the relationship recuperate.

Libra: Look around and you may just be able to discover a strong love prospect. It could be someone you may not have previously considered, or a trustable colleague at your workplace who is constantly showing signs of interest. Go with the flow and you will be able to connect with your companion. It will be worth your time.

Scorpio: You could be invited for a social function or event and may be in two minds whether to attend it or not. Stars indicate that you should take up this invitation and give yourself a chance to be noticed. A casual get-together with someone will soon grow into something fascinating. Enjoy this moment but think through before moving forward.

Sagittarius: It is time to pull yourself back a bit. You seem to be caught in a relationship where you are doing the bulk of the work, while your partner may appear to be casual and disinterested. You are slowly drifting apart and it’s up to you to figure out if you still want to be the glue that holds it together. Express yourself before making up your mind.

Capricorn: If you are single then you need to work on your appearance in order to be noticed. Use the social media platform to update your profile if you haven’t done so in a while. Express your real self without worrying too much about what others have to say. Those who are committed need to work on their communication skills to avoid confusion.

Aquarius: Well begun is half done. While this is true in your case, but you should not slacken up at this juncture and ensure your current relationship turns out to be a strong binding force in your life. Make yourself available when it is required and let your partner know of your unconditional support. It will surely pay rich dividends in the future.

Pisces: You are an emotional person and the universe is shining bright on your love life. There is lot of positive energy in your romantic life which is guiding you to take the right decisions. Be clear in terms of what you want for the future and it shall be granted. Be honest to your partner about your feelings and all your goals will come to fruition.

----------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779