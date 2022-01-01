Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 1, 2022

Aries: You will be inclined to introspect about your love life as things may not go as per plan. Your partner will be hard to deal with. Due to the sudden change in the nature of your partner, you may feel mentally tense. If you try too hard to make things happen, then happiness will elude you. Let things flow to you, instead of you chasing them.

Taurus: There will be freshness in your love life. The day will begin with a smile as your beloved will do unexpected things to keep you happy. If you are single then you should make an effort to socialise and meet new people. Those of you facing some discord in love life will get an opportunity to make amends and patch up.

Gemini: Some small irritants may suddenly crop up between you and your partner which can create a temporary rift. Make sure to address it right away. Professional commitments can also eat up your personal time. Make it a point to keep your communication clear and simple with your partner to avoid misunderstandings. Spend time with each other.

Cancer: You will feel the urge to meet your partner and spend time with each other. Watching a

movie or going out together will add to your happiness. Those of you facing any misunderstanding in

your personal life will think about resolving those issues. Do not keep your feelings to your heart,

talk and express them.

Leo: You can be extra sensitive today and your partner may find your mood swings difficult to

handle. Do not rely on your partner or loved ones to make you happy. You will be better off to place

your own happiness over everyone else. Treat yourself with some good food and goodies to calm

your thoughts. Trim your expectations.

Virgo: Try and spend as much time with your partner as possible and place their needs ahead of

yours. This will help improve mutual bonding and make your love life joyful. A short trip nearby or a

long drive can be ideal to add spark to your relationship. Long and intellectual conversations will

make you happy. Don’t be overcritical of your partner.

Libra: Today you would want to surround yourself only with those people who support you and lend

you positive energy. Doing something fun and interesting with your partner will make you feel much

better. Your mind could be pre-occupied with the future, but live in the present and don’t think too

far ahead.

Scorpio: Constant pre-occupation with your own life issues can impact your personal life. You need

to give time and attention to your partner now. Tell them how much you love them and what they

mean to you. You can take them out somewhere, where you will be able to speak your heart out. Do

not be self-centred.

Sagittarius: Let your imagination flow and think of creative ways to surprise your loved ones. Going

on an adventure trip with your partner will help renew your relationship. Those of you who are

single are likely to be intrigued by the person of their liking and will not shy away from confessing

their feelings. Do not hold yourself back.

Capricorn: Being practical rather than emotional will help you in strengthening your relationship.

Look at situations objectively and look at innovative ways to express yourself. You will not be afraid

to share your feelings with your partner. You may meet some old friends today which will lighten up

your evening celebrations.

Aquarius: You will feel love all around you today. Your partner will feel the need to be appreciated

and recognised for their role in your life. Once you do that, your love life will move forward and both

of you will be able to understand each other very well. Those married will maintain mutual respect

and admiration for each other.

Pisces: Despite being in a loving relationship, you may feel something missing. You can feel

somewhat low and may feel the urge to stay in a lonely space. It is advisable to speak to your

partner and share your thoughts, else it can weigh you down even more. Stay honest to yourself and

your love life and happiness will follow.

----------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779