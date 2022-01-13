Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 13, 2022

Aries: Utilise the day to introspect what you need to do to take care of your loved ones. Make sure you are available for your partner when they need you the most. Singles should not let negativity creep in their lives and focus on what they can do to make their personal life better. Married couples should plan a break and go on a romantic trip together.

Taurus: You may be feeling a bit apprehensive of a certain relationship and may not be able to muster up courage to take risk. However, you need to let go of this inner tension and be optimistic of what’s coming ahead. Singles need to ignore their fears and talk to the one they admire. Be bold to ask them out and don’t be too hard on them.

Gemini: It is time you focus on things that you love and get rid of distractions. Don’t clutter up your mind and get bogged down by negative energy. Start afresh and communicate your feelings with those you love. Singles need to be mindful of not being too possessive about whom they admire and should adopt a relaxed approach.

Cancer: You are likely to be less responsive to any suggestions that you may receive from your partner today. Don’t be too critical of your loved ones. Adopt a flexible attitude with those you love, work upon yourself and let your emotions settle down. Singles are likely to find someone special to talk about their past journey.

Leo: You will feel a strong emotional bonding with your partner. You would like to share your inner thoughts with them which will make you feel better. Try to explore new aspects about your relationship which will help you know your loved one better. Married couples need to maintain fun and freedom in their lives to come closer.

Virgo: You may have to grapple with some incompatible thoughts in your mind today. While you feel your partner is doing all that you ask of them, but somewhere you are not able to trust them. It is advisable to give some time to this period in your love life. Don’t push back your partner and encourage them to share more often.

Libra: Don’t be ultra-sensitive today. There will be moments when there can be a heated conversation with your partner. But don’t take anything that they say personally, rather avoid giving a response and the dust will settle. Married couples need not fuel any unwanted arguments and engage each other over a constructive dialogue.

Scorpio: If you are feeling lonely then it is advisable to go out and meet some friends. This is not the time to rush into a relationship as past wounds haven’t healed as yet. Now is the time to rebuild yourself. Spend on yourself and move around with your loved ones. Married natives need to realign their existing roles and duties.

Sagittarius: You will seek emotional intensity in your romantic partnerships. While the existing relationship is going well, it needs to be spiced up a little to take it to the next level. Singles will feel like energy magnets and will attract the opposite sex through their charm. Those married will spend comfortable moments with their partner.

Capricorn: Work commitments could keep you away from spending time with your loved one. Drop a message to your sweetheart and communicate your unavailability to avoid any communication gap. Singles can run into their ex-lover and feel a sense of nostalgia. Those married need to add humour in their relationship and feel the change.

Aquarius: You will have a harmonious day with your loved one. Cherish the moments and feel the warmth of a loving relationship. It may develop into something long-lasting in the future so be hopeful. Singles will enjoy their current status and like to spend the day with their friends. Married couples will be engaged in a joyful discussion today.

Pisces: There could be some loving words exchanged between you and your partner. Be creative and let the artist in you come out to express your feelings. This can turn out to be a transformative experience for your love life. Singles will not feel like coming out of their comfort zone just yet and may want to wait for some more time before venturing out.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779