Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 16, 2022

Aries: Your devotion towards your partner is growing by the day. After long, you have found what you truly deserve. Stick to this relationship and make it work. Singles need to look beyond themselves and play the role of a friend and lend emotional stability to whom they admire. Married people should share their innate feelings with each other.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus: Rethink your beliefs about what you think is right and what is not. Stars indicate that you need certain amount of flexibility to make success of your love life. Let your partner know what you think about life in general. Singles would feel way more social than usual, so get out there and make some new friends!

Gemini: Some issues may have been cropping up in your love life off late. These may be minor issues but still may have caused some disruption in the flow of energy between the two of you. Don’t loose sleep over this as harmony will prevail in your life soon. Married couples need not overanalyse what is going on in their lives.

Cancer: A chain of transformation has set within you which may open up your life perspective. Surely, this will also reflect on your love life as you may question lot of your past decisions. Don’t vent out your frustration on your partner or those whom you love. Look for answers within and seek help from your partner if required.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo: It is one of those days when your heart will be gripped with nostalgia about someone you loved dearly. Don’t regret and stifle yourself. Stars indicate that it may not be a bad idea to drop a text or message to check on them just to be sure they are fine. It may well revive the past connection and unveil a new chapter in your life.

Virgo: You will feel happy about yourself today. You would want to dress up well and go out and meet people. You will meet someone interesting which will open up your mental horizon. They may not turn out to be your ideal partner, but they would surely bring in much-needed exuberance in your life. Give it your best shot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra: You will need the support of your loved ones today as you may be dragged into unwanted situations. Your work life can prove to be stressful as you may be pulled into an argument with your senior which can throw you off balance. Married couples will find the going smooth as their partner will be supportive.

Scorpio: Look at opportunities instead of problems. If your existing relationship has gone sour, then try to pull it back. Today is the chance to discuss in a reasonable and calm manner why things have gone awry. Singles need to act on their feeling and take the lead when it comes to talking to whom they admire.

Sagittarius: Your stars are shining bright today which will make you an easy-going person. You have every chance to make the desired changes in your life. It is a great time to socialise and get on with some fun. Married couples looking to improve their relationship need to avoid being judgemental and get rid of their hang-ups.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn: Get a grip over any outlandish fears that you may have been holding on to related to the strength of your love connection. Be realistic and let your decisions be guided by reason. Stay focused and grounded and your partner will respond emphatically. Married couples need to have conversations with their partner to find clarity amidst complexity.

Aquarius: Give time to your personal life. You seem to be too engrossed in your materialistic life at the moment and your loved ones can be feeling neglected. Your love life is likely to take a backseat today. Tokens of affection could fuel romance for you at this time. Married couples need to add some spice to their life and plan an escapade.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces: You’re on top of the world now and your relationships can benefit from it. Utilise the day for having a romantic conversation with your partner and make them feel wanted. This will strengthen your mutual bonding. Married natives can be weighed down with household tasks. Give a back massage to your partner to help them relax.

----------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779