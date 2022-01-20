Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 20, 2022

Aries: Take some time off to relax with your loved one. Make being together a priority and spend some romantic moments. Don’t be too engrossed in your daily chores and open up your feelings. Married couples will be in a romantic mood and share cosy and playful moments. Singles will like to spend time with friends.

Taurus: Some past situation still lingers in your mind. You seem to be holding on to a grudge against your past relationship which isn’t serving you well. It is better to get a closure on this and move forward. Married natives need to use their words carefully and not lose sight of what truly matters to them.

Gemini: There is something important that you need to talk about to your partner. It could be relating to the future of the current relationship or about something that you could be concerned about. It is a good idea to discuss and let it out of your system. Married natives will feel like going out with their partner and spend some peaceful moments.

Cancer: The day will bring in new thoughts about life. Something is going to give way in your love life and a new person can soon be making an entry. Do control your vibrant emotional energy and give things time to settle down before you make plans for the future. Stay optimistic and receptive to the idea of romance.

Leo: A little bit of harmless flirting is fine but don’t take it too far ahead else it could destabilise your current relationship. Make sure you don’t hurt your partner else you may have to regret it later. Singles can explore the options they have and spend time with them to figure out what works best. Take control of your life.

Virgo: Some recent clashes with your partner can throw you off balance. You may prefer solitude instead of meeting people. These squabbles seem to be momentary and won’t cause permanent damage to your relationship. Allow your mind to introspect about yourself and how you can make your future better.

Libra: Your social streak will be in full vigour today. You may want to spend time with your friends and may consider a small get-together. Your positivity will rub on those around you which will attract people to you. Those in a relationship will be full of love and pour emotions on each other. A pleasant time with family will add to your happiness.

Scorpio: There can be a difference of opinion with your loved one today. This may not necessarily be a bad thing since it will help you understand each other better and take the relationship one notch higher. Handle it maturely and you will see the light. Married natives need to be kind to each other and respect the feelings of their partner.

Sagittarius: Learn to control your emotions. Your possessive nature in love life can land you in trouble if you don’t control it. You need to have patience and put your insecurities to rest. Keep it light, have fun and laughter. This will build trust with your partner. Married couples can plan to watch a movie together.

Capricorn: Meeting people today in different circles will make you happy. Get out of the house and connect with your loved ones. Singles will be in a flirtatious mood and will explore new options. It is best to take this opportunity to make new friends and see what transpires from there. Married natives need to work for their peace of mind.

Aquarius: The deeper you go in your current relationship, the more profound it will be. You need to be receptive to your partner’s need and hear them out. Share your learnings with your partner as they happen and let them know how important they are to you. Married couples need to act wisely and spend time on constructive activities.

Pisces: A new relationship seems to be budding in your life. You could be circumspect about this person but stay in the present for now and enjoy this feeling. Committed couples need to bring out their romantic side and go out for a night out or stroll through the park holding hands. A feeling of togetherness will add contentment to your life.

----------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779