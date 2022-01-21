Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 21, 2022

Aries: It is a fine day to discover yourself. If you have been trying hard to make an impression on someone then now is the time to act. Don’t hesitate and speak up your mind. Your special one will be willing to hear you out and focus on you. Turn on your charm when meeting new people. Those married can plan to go out tonight.

Taurus: There seems to be something that is getting in the way of your romantic partnership. You are consciously diverting your energy to your daily wellbeing to stay away from negative vibes. Those who are single should take time and get over their past relationships before embarking upon a new one. Avoid multi-tasking and focus on what’s in hand.

Gemini: You will be in a spirited mood today. You may be a little low on patience and will look to unwind from a hectic schedule. Avoid making any social or family commitments that you cannot keep. Be honest with your partner and loved ones and let them know that you need some time on your own. Make it up later to them.

Cancer: Those of you who are romantically involved could have a dialogue around commitment and what the future beholds. This sudden discussion may take you by surprise initially, but it is advisable to go with the flow. Those who are single can plan to attend a social event which would out them in

touch with someone new and exciting whom they can talk for hours.

Leo: Make sure to prioritise your needs. Those who are committed would think about what they bring to the relationship and what they cherish about their partner. Follow your heart and look for where your comfort lies. Singles need time to calm themselves down from their busy lifestyle and take some time out for themselves.

Virgo: Some recent developments in your love life can make you irritable. The day may not move as per your pace, but you will surely find ways to keep yourself happy. Use this opportunity to reflect on what you want in your companion. Singles will have greater luck in finding their special one after they are sorted in their head.

Libra: If you are honest to yourself then the day promises to bring a new found energy into your relationship. Express your heart’s desire and confessions to your partner. It will relieve you of a lot of emotional burden that you have been carrying on your shoulders. This will help improve the relationship and make you joyful.

Scorpio: You have a charming side to your personality which not many can resist. Don’t misuse this trait and take undue advantage of others. Singles should go out and meet new people to attract positive vibes in their personal life. But if your committed then there is no harm in turning up your charm and spice up your relationship.

Sagittarius: Today is the day when your sub-conscious thoughts will take centre stage. You will feel the urge to share your heartfelt emotions to your loved one. This will provide you emotional stability

which will strengthen bonding with your beloved. Explore your creative streak like singing or dancing to attract positivity.

Capricorn: The stars want you to take some bold steps relating to your romantic life. Whether you are single or committed, you need to be proactive and take important decisions at the soonest. Changing your perspective will help you address the challenges in your personal life. Married people should cook something for their partner to make the day exciting.

Aquarius: All you need is a bit more confidence and you will be able to attract what you desire. If a certain relationship seems to be out of your reach, then gather some strength and determination to make your mark and explain how you feel to the special one. Clear your doubts and you will see a difference in how the person responds.

Pisces: Try and spend some quality time with your loved one. Avoid having negative conversations around your life be it your profession or personal life. Focus on your partner and let them talk. Invite some common friends in the evening and have a joyful time. Married couples need to demonstrate their affection to their partner.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779