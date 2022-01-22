Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 22, 2022

Aries: You will be in an enthusiastic mood. It will be a good idea to explore a romantic getaway with your partner. It will give you a chance to communicate your feelings and get away from your routine. Pick a place and cut yourself off from the world for some time. You will come back fresh and energised with new thoughts about the future.

Taurus: Clear your mind so that you can attract what you desire. Singles will soon be bumping into a new potential love partner. Go out for some social gatherings and events, especially those relating to metaphysical subjects. You will engage into a meaningful discussion with someone, and mutual connection will improve.

Gemini: Let your thoughts flow and focus on things that matter to you. Couples facing a tough time need to work towards a resolution as stars are favourable. Take the lead and engage your partner in a meaningful conversation. Singles will have to let go of their daydreaming and speak to whom they admire.

Cancer: Be gentle on yourself and open yourself to the experiences you truly deserve. You seem to be very selective when it comes to devoting your time on romantic life. Do not overlook if old relationships are trying to resurface. Feel the change and be open to meeting the likely prospect. Let go of your inhibitions.

Leo: Sit back and relax as stars want you to take a break from what has been conspiring in your life of late. Meet friends or go out with your loved ones and plan some recreational activities. Experience the delight around and feel love in the air. Married couples need to help each other take on their responsibilities.

Virgo: There will be harmony in your love life today. You are pretty-much contented with how your relationship is progressing at this stage. This has given you a sense of security about your future. Married couples need to make the most of the day by getting together and sharing some words of appreciation.

Libra: A down-to-earth demeanour will help you maintain cordial relations with people around you. Don’t be too emotional in your love life else you may end up ruining it. Talk to the elderly in your family or friend circle as their guidance will help you move on the right path. Married couples should avoid taking decisions that could spoil harmony.

Scorpio: You will be in a joyful mood today as your partner will lend all the support that you require in life. Your loved one will be full of praise for you, and you will reciprocate it too. In the latter half of the day, you can plan to visit close friends and enjoy fun-filled moments. Married couples need to add some social activity to their day.

Sagittarius: Your emotional energy will be leading you towards a sense of detachment today. You may not be entirely comfortable with your partner’s behaviour towards you of late which can make you doubt their intentions. Don’t fuel suspicion and paranoia in your head, instead speak to your partner about it. It will be worth it.

Capricorn: One way to improve your bond with others today is to look for long and meaningful conversations. Have a dialogue around anything that is of mutual interest. This will have a lasting impression and can pretty much lead to an eternal and fulfilling relationship. Married natives need to discuss their future plans.

Aquarius: Some unresolved conversations of the past can now be resolved. If you’ve wanted to put your emotions in front of your partner, then do so with gentleness and clarity. Say what you feel and don’t restrain yourself. Investigate those patterns which have led to the complications and address them at the earliest.

Pisces: You will desire emotional intimacy today. Your stars allow you to tap into what you truly desire. If something starts to come up that seems new, aim to get deeper and explore it. You might discover something amazing that changes your love life for the better. Married couples should plan some spiritual pursuits together.

----------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779