Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 24, 2022

Aries: You will get more attention than usual today from your loved ones. Your romantic partner will share their genuine feelings and affection towards you making your heart melt. Those who are single should be attending a social gathering which will help them in meeting some interesting people who could become part of your life.

Taurus: Those committed could feel a little worn out today due to an overdose of family responsibilities. Kids can be extra demanding taking up lot of your energy. Those who are single need to be honest with their loved ones if they feel drained and are not in a position to spend time with them. Speak up.

Gemini: A new romantic partnership seems to be on the cards. You share the same wavelength with another person whom you may have met recently. Dating them on a serious level is the right way to go about it before taking any decision. Spend time with them, know about their likes and dislikes and share your precious life moments.

Cancer: Some of you may not be interested in the love prospects coming your way. Sub-consciously you may be averse to making any commitment at this stage of your life. Your past experiences have taught you to give priority to yourself and you are doing just that. Harmoney and mental peace is all what you care for as of now.

Leo: You deserve only the best and you are beginning to realise that now. While love is important to you, but so is financial independence and security. Your partner may resent this attitude of yours since you may not be devoting enough time to the relationship. Don’t look unaffected, rather speak to your partner and explain your state of mind.

Virgo: Committed couples may experience some unwanted bickering that can hurt each other emotionally. Be apologetic and avoid stretching things further. Some of you may be swayed by the charm of another person and may want to explore what lies in store. However, don’t go that way as it will only lead to heartburn and a sense of guilt.

Libra: The day will progress just as you want. There will be no big roadblocks in your way, and you can expect to receive the results you've been hoping for all this while. Singles may even set a date right now. Do not let this promising moment pass by easily. Married couples will find the going smooth and will be able to focus on their work.

Scorpio: It is time you thought about intensifying your relationship. Think carefully and then consider a long-term commitment. Your loved one's feelings are likely to add excitement to your life. Singles, before you get swept away by infatuation, be sure you know exactly what you want from this relationship.

Sagittarius: You need to take control of your emotions today as you may not get what you are looking for in your love life. Certain past issues are likely to crop up in your conversation with your partner which can make you feel a bit disappointed. Don’t get upset as you will be able to recover from this situation quickly.

Capricorn: Those of you who are committed need to be on their guard and try to avoid minor altercations with their partner. Your emotions are running high and you need to calm down. Let better sense prevail and try to be the mature person in this conversation. Singles need to be proactive and ask their choice of partner out.

Aquarius: You need to trust yourself more if you want your love life to move to the next level. You find yourself to be moving one step forward and two steps back as you are unable to trust what your life has to offer. Past experiences are playing up on your mind. It is advisable to break the shackles and make a bold decision.

Pisces: Be adventurous and bring your crazy side out. Don’t abandon yourself to the plans that your beloved may have made for you. Work on it together and stop worrying and over-analysing the situation. Trust your partner and go with your gut feeling. Married couples need to plan a short trip in future and make advance preparations.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779