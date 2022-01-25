Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 25, 2022

Aries: Don’t take yourself too seriously. You are a sensual person with profound emotions. Add some sense of humour to your love life and stop cribbing about what’s not going right. Accept the situation and laugh it away. Those married need to bring some balance in their lives. Give your work life a break and spend time with your partner.

Taurus: Empathy is your biggest strength. Let your loved ones know how much you care about them. Don’t focus on their overt behaviour and look beneath the surface to understand them. Cheer your partner by cooking a nice meal. Those married may find their partner a bit moody. Hear them out and bring a smile to their face.

Gemini: Be open to meeting new people. You could bump into a stranger and strike an unexpected connection with them. Those in a committed relationship would feel strongly about their partner and will share their heartfelt moments. Your loved ones will shower their affection on you which will make your day.

Cancer: You are quite modern in your approach and very much a today’s generation person. However, your love for traditional things is likely to surface today. You will find the little things are what appeal to you in a relationship. Old-fashioned things like cooking a meal or long conversations about something you love will make you happy.

Leo: It is time to face the reality. Don’t hide your unhappiness and accept how things are. If you are hurt in a relationship, then introspect why it has happened instead of overlooking it. Resolve it, if possible, else move ahead. Be selfless and use your time and resources constructively. Doing a bit of charity will surely help.

Virgo: Give importance to your loved ones and be thankful for their part in your life. Your partner will be high on expectations today and you may have to align yourself according to that. It is okay to concede sometimes and let the relationship flow. Spend quality time with your partner and pleasant moments will return.

Libra: There is a magnetic quality about yourself that very few can resist. If you are single, then expect potential suitors to connect with you and admire your abilities. Your relationship life will be lit up with immense power and truth. It’s okay to be extra emotional right now. Don’t gloss over something that means so much to you.

Scorpio: You are likely to remain the centre of attraction today. The love and care that you usually give to your loved ones could be reciprocated to you. Allow yourself to indulge in adornment that you usually reserve for special occasions. Dress up, even if you’re staying home. Married couples would extend their affection to their partner.

Sagittarius: Your love life is currently a work in progress. Take a moment to reflect on the ways you date and relate with your partner. Vent out your deep-seated feelings now and clear up your mind. If married, then you will be overwhelmed by the abundant emotions that your partner will shower on you which will delight you no end.

Capricorn: You may find yourself a bit short-tempered today. Have patience else you can say hurtful things to your loved ones that you will regret later. Leave discussion on controversial mattes for another day. Those married will have a hectic day as professional and personal responsibilities can take a toll on you.

Aquarius: Let your intuition be your guide today. If you have been thinking about a certain new relationship, then go with the flow and meet the person. After a while, you will have your answer and will know what move to take next. Those committed should refrain from engaging in past issues else it can cause heartburns.

Pisces: Watch where your energies are directed today. Don’t waste time on needless squabbles with your partner else it will drain you out. Think about the long-term prospects and stay calm. Channelise your efforts towards your family and let them know what you feel about them. Spend some time reading and put your thoughts in a positive frame.

