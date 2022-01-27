Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 27, 2022

Aries: You need to let go of your control and be genuinely interested in the life of your loved ones. It is a favourable day to interact with your partner. Being part of some thought-provoking discussions will allow you to express emotions that you normally don’t share. Go with the flow and think from your heart.

Taurus: There is some strain brewing in your love life and you need to be wise enough to deal with it right away. Both of you need to adopt a pragmatic approach and give each other a chance to share your feelings. Don’t neglect your partner’s suggestions and let them express the way they want. More you adapt, better the relationship will be.

Gemini: You will be romantically inclined today and will be thinking of spending some loving moments with your partner. You will cherish these memories in the days to come. Those of you who are married will feel generous towards their loved one and will look to gift something special which will be much appreciated.

Cancer: You can feel stifled due to a monotonous routine. Look to rework things a little by changing your schedule. Plan a surprising outing with your partner. This will make you feel cheerful and bring an element of freshness in your love life. Married natives should think of innovative ways to make their partner feel special and wanted.

Leo: Those who are single will be strongly inclined to speak to the one they admire. Don’t wait for the perfect moment, make a connection and let it take shape in days to come. Those who are already committed need to avoid rushing into any long-term decision as of now. Spend time with each other and evaluate the quality of the relationship.

Virgo: The day will progress smoothly and all plans will work out as per your desire. You and your partner will agree on most of the matters and there will be no stress. It may be worthwhile to keep your family in loop and share your life with them to avoid any issues later. Singles will be inclined to spend time with family and friends.

Libra: You seem to be giving a lot of attention to others right now. Your attention and focus is shifting from one issue to the other which is causing lot of distraction and uneasiness in your mind. While others may be enjoying this, you need to avoid neglecting yourself. Let your partner know about your thoughts to avoid misunderstandings.

Scorpio: You can be weighed down by a sense of guilt relating to a decision you took in the past which did not work out in your favour. Don’t blame yourself for the things that you cannot change. Learn from experience and pay attention to your current love life. Value what you have today, instead of thinking about the past.

Sagittarius: The stars are suggesting that you explore new opportunities in your life. Don’t be bogged down by what others are saying. Be enterprising when it comes to personal relationships. A broader outlook will bring about a more satisfying experience. Take a leap of faith, speak to the one you love and feel the positive change flowing into your life.

Capricorn: Your love life is currently a work in progress. You seem to be hypersensitive to your surroundings and may feel the urge to confront your partner with the issues that are cropping up regularly. There is always a way out and you need to look at the solutions. Speak to your family or friends for their suggestions.

Aquarius: You are likely to be feeling more inhibited than usual. Use the day to rest and recharge your spirit. Use your imagination creatively and give importance to yourself. Talk to your family about your life experiences. Those married will have clarity about how their life is moving. Appreciate your partner for their support.

Pisces: Don’t let your past dictate your present. Accept the truth about yourself and live your life with grit and determination. You deserve nothing but the best and let your mind know this. Your partner will be sensitive to your emotions and will be more than willing to lend an ear. Find the commonalities with your partner and work on them.

----------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779