Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 28, 2022

Aries: You need to be careful while handling a complicated issue that involves you and your partner. Have a thoughtful dialogue with your loved one. You will be surprised to see the depth of the emotions that it throws up. Be gentle on yourselves and let it sink in. Married natives should forget and forgive what happened in the past and move on.

Taurus: You need to realise your worth in life, be it in personal or professional life. Don’t be misled by talks that mean nothing in the long term. It is high time you seek a commitment from your partner. Confront what is real and have a serious discussion with your loved one on the road ahead. Married natives will experience harmony.

Gemini: This is a fabulous time to celebrate with your loved ones. Be merry, cherish and admire life. Keep an open mind and you may just bump into someone who will make you feel special. Married natives should plan a social outing and meet some old friends to revive fond memories of the past. Involve your partner and share your past secrets.

Cancer: Romantic ideas will consume lot of your energy today. You will be inclined to read romantic novels and visualise your life as a fairy tale. Plan a fun-filled evening with your loved one and make it memorable. Married natives will be busy fulfilling commitments of their family members. They should avoid promising more than what they can deliver.

Leo: You will be quite vocal about expressing your emotions today. No point pretending who you are not. Better to open up and confront. Clear the air with your partner and look for a much-needed change. Married natives will be filled with a sense of gratitude towards their partner and will shower their love on each other.

Virgo: You may be doing well when it comes to managing your family and work life, but your love life leaves a lot to be desired. Balance your time and energy else your partner can feel left out. Even if you have little time, make it up with the quality of time you spend with your loved one. Married couples need to build trust in the relationship.

Libra: Don’t be in a hurry to disclose your love life to your friends. It is still a work in progress and needs some more time to be formalised. Keep an eye on your future plans and accordingly sort out your priorities. Married couples will feel like helping their partner get rid of their domestic burden and share some quality time together.

Scorpio: There is a strong love prospect brewing with one of your old friends. You feel comfortable and secure in their company and hence want to extend the relationship to another level. However, make sure that your friend also shares the same feeling to avoid spoiling the current equation. Married people should share their daily developments with their partner.

Sagittarius: If you are facing some issues in your relationship, then today you will find the going smooth. This is a good opportunity to clear off all past roadblocks. Make a sincere effort and anticipate visualising the result you want. Stay strong and calm while moving ahead. Married couples need to enjoy a casual chat about life.

Capricorn: The future is evolving and it is shaping you as a person. Your feelings about love and life are not stable as of now and getting into a new relationship at this time may not be advisable. Instead, spend time with friends. Even some harmless flirting is not bad as it will allow you to vent out your emotions and help in discovering the real you.

Aquarius: You will feel overjoyed as your family will be receptive to your likes and dislikes when it comes to choosing your love partner. If you are already in a relationship then this is the right time to share the news with your loved ones. Those who are single should explore the possibility with the person whom they like and take the next step.

Pisces: You need to explore your romantic side and invest in connections that are worth the experience. Don’t waste time on relations which are draining your emotional energy. Meet new people and spend time with your loved ones to discover your true companion. Married natives need to let loose and enjoy the day with their partner.

