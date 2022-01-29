Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 29, 2022

Aries: Your stars encourage you to stand up for what you consider is right. No harm in doing that but be careful of not offending your loved one in the process. Avoid being too blunt while talking to your partner. Find a subtle way of saying what you want, and the message will surely reach through. Your partner will be much more responsive this way.

Taurus: You have already done the hard yards and have made a connection with your loved one. But now you need to go a step further. For this, you must rely on your conversational skills and discuss your beliefs and values with your partner. This will bring you a lot closer and the exchange of thoughts will work in your favour.

Gemini: You are beginning to realise that you are now emotionally ready to get into a relationship. You already have someone in mind and its time to make a deeper commitment with this person. Don’t keep these feelings to yourself and let the special one know about it. It will encourage both of you to think about the future.

Cancer: A powerful sense of intuition is working for you which will guide you on your future path. Leave all your insecurities aside and think about your bright future. Trust your partner and what they have to offer. Open all lines of communication between you and your loved one. Intense conversations are on the anvil.

Leo: Sharing is the order of the day for you. Whether it is household tasks or any anything else, offer a helping hand to your loved one. This will give you both a strong sense of accomplishment and strengthen mutual bonding. Also spend quality time with other members of the family which will add to your happiness.

Virgo: You are in a good mental space right now. Your personal and professional life are in harmony and this trend is likely to continue. You will be inclined to spend time at home but will still manage to spend some quality time with your partner. Enjoy a sumptuous meal with your loved one and express your heartfelt desires.

Libra: Stay honest to yourself and your loved ones. If you have been persuading your parents to agree to your choice of partner, then you need to go slow. Have patience as the progress will surely happen in the near future. Instead of putting pressure on your parents to side with you, it is better to have a constructive conversation and give them space to think.

Scorpio: Love is in the air, and you should be up for it! Someone in your friend circle is likely to express their feelings to you which will take you by surprise. Don’t be in a haste and take time to think about it. It would be better if you give this relationship a chance and explore each other’s thoughts and beliefs about love and life.

Sagittarius: You are a magnetic person and have a strong charisma working for you. It can work the other way as well as you can ignite feelings in others unknowingly leading to misunderstandings. Enjoy the pleasant moments of your life. Those of you married will be more than willing to help their partner in sharing their responsibilities.

Capricorn: Don’t be too hard on yourself and deny what your true feelings are. Your current partner may not be your usual type, but they bring an element of luck and excitement in your life. The more time you spend with each other, more you would realise the commonalities between the two of you. Remember, slow and steady wins the race.

Aquarius: You are likely to be extra sensitive today and will feel the need for an emotional cushion. Let your partner know about how you feel, and they will be your protective shield. Allow your thoughts to flow without fear of being judged. You will have a fun-filled evening with your loved ones. Cherish these memories.

Pisces: You will be in a strong position in your love life. Take advantage of where you have reached in the relationship and plan for the future. Your partner will be more than willing to discuss long-term priorities and will support you. Married couples will be appreciative of their partner and will show love and affection through their action.

----------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779