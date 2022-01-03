Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 3, 2022

Aries: Avoid being too dominating in your love life. Your partner will not appreciate too much interference and it is advisable to maintain a healthy space between the two of you. Try to appreciate each other’s point of view on small things and it will get the relationship back on track. If needed, don’t steer and let things flow on their own.

Taurus: You need to handle your love life with care and ensure your emotional outbursts do not affect those you love. Heated arguments can take place over trivial matters. It is important not to lose your cool and avoid blowing things out of proportion. The issues will die down on their own after a while and normalcy will be restored.

Gemini: It is time to be honest with yourself and figure out what you really want from your partner. Being fickle minded won’t take you anywhere. Spend some time alone or consult those who really matter and sort out your priorities. If you are not sure of the current relationship, then it is better to back out at this time else it may be too late.

Cancer: A sense of impulsiveness will make you do some unwanted things which you will regret later. Don’t let your insecurities get the better of you. It is better to sit down together and have a clear chat with your partner and understand what’s really brewing between the two of you. Let go of what is not important.

Leo: Love birds will enjoy some happy moments today. Let the love flow and think of creative ways to spend the day together. Married couples should take out time for each other and plan some recreational activity. Plan an outing which will make your partner feel special and wanted. Exchange of views will make the day even more special.

Virgo: Do not over-analyse what is going on in your life. Let loose and express your feelings to the one you love. The situation is getting better for married couples as disagreements of the past are now on their way to be being resolved. Train your mind to be more tolerant and care about each other’s feelings more than ever before.

Libra: You will feel an urge to speak your heart out to your partner. Do not supress yourself. Going out on a drive together will be a good idea. Spend some pleasant moments together to help your relation grow to the next level. Do not act impulsively. Married couples can face some misunderstanding due to improper communication.

Scorpio: Make it a point not to have a complaining attitude towards your partner. Excessive nagging can be a reason for your partner’s recent restraint towards you. Instead, bring some compassion in the relationship by asking what your partner likes. Remember, action speaks louder than words, so show your love, instead of talking too much.

Sagittarius: As you look deep inside, you will understand what is causing you to react a bit indifferently of late. Maybe, you are not happy with yourself and in the process your partner is facing the brunt. Self-critique is an important part of any relationship. Hear your partner out if they are trying to communicate with you.

Capricorn: Use the day to find your own space. Create some head space and let your imagination flow. Reading a book or listening to music will help you relax and recharge. Don’t overthink too much and take things as they come. Become more self-aware and you will find new solutions to your love life. Be your own best friend.

Aquarius: Those of you committed are slowly moving ahead in their relationship. As the bonding grows, it may not be a bad idea to think about long-term stability. Talk to each about how you both see the future collectively and where your partner fits in. Married couples will enjoy bliss and harmony in their relationship today.

Pisces: Do not take your partner for granted. You must show your appreciation for them whenever you get a chance. Have an open communication with your partner and show trust and faith. This will help you get rid of any insecurities. Married natives need to maintain work-life balance today to fulfil their commitments.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

