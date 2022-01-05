Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 5, 2022

Aries: It is better to avoid physical proximity with your loved one today. Communication over the phone or message will prove to be an effective way to share your thoughts. For singles, they are likely to get in touch with an old friend. They will be inclined to explore a romantic bond and take this relationship to the next level.

Taurus: Love birds need to be flexible in their attitude. Apologizing to each other is a sign of strength, not weakness. If you are stuck in your professional commitments, then say sorry and your partner will understand. Married natives need to use their sense of humour to cheer up their partner and diffuse any negativity. Sweet talk will help.

Gemini: Bring your romantic side out today. Creating a romantic ambience in your bedroom will bring ecstasy in your love life. Your partner will greatly admire the small things that you do for them.Make the evening memorable by sharing your feelings with your partner. Married couples should appreciate their beloved for their presence in your life.

Cancer: Do not make any plan with your partner today as you are likely to remain busy with work. In case you commit and back out at the last minute, your partner is likely to take offence which will create misunderstandings. Have patience and discuss this in advance. You can make it up in future and they will appreciate you more for being honest.

Leo: You will manage to spend some quality time with your beloved today. Watching a romantic movie together will be a great idea. You will feel strong emotional bonding towards your partner and they will reciprocate the same. Emotionally, you will be satisfied and your mind will ooze positivity and will give you the right signals.

Virgo: Your mind will paint a rosy picture of how your ideal life should be. You want your life to be perfect with a healthy balance of personal and professional achievements. Those in a relationship can engage their partner in helping you in out in your hobbies. Any indoor game with your partner will spur the relationship in a favourable direction.

Libra: The more you are in touch with your partner, the better it is for your relationship. An element of surprise will add the much-needed spice to your love life. Married couples need to look at work-load management to make their day satisfying. Finish your work early so that evening can be pleasant in each other’s company.

Scorpio: You need to bring out your sensitive side to deal with your partner. While at work you can be practical, but your partner will expect you to listen patiently and share your wisdom. Your partner can behave a bit eccentrically, but you need to calm them down. Married couples should plan for the future and engage in a meaningful conversation.

Sagittarius: Those in a committed relationship need to go one level up by deepening their emotional ties with their beloved. Your partner is making the right moves to convince you of a stable future.You need to listen to your intuition and understand the signals. It is a learning phase and you mustta ke it further instead of slowing down.

Capricorn: Your partner will be at their caring best. They will take care of your likes and dislikes and flatter you which will go down well with you. Those who are single can be attracted to someone special and they will be oozing with love. Married couples need to show affection to each other and lend emotional stability to strengthen their love life.

Aquarius: It will be an exhausting day for you as you would be involved on multiple fronts. You need to clearly demarcate your personal and professional sphere and prioritise them accordingly. Your partner will be understanding and will support your decisions. At the end of the day, you would prefer being alone, hence do not plan anything for the evening.

Pisces: You need to prepared to handle some unexpected pressure today. Your mind will react differently at different points of the day. You may feel detached initially but will long for your partner’s company as the day winds up. Using your presence of mind will shield you from undue stress. Married couples should stay supportive to get the desired response.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

