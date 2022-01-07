Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 7, 2022

Aries: You may have met someone recently and you will get a chance to know that special person better. Don’t sit back, be proactive and reach out to them to understand their likes and dislikes. Be confident about yourself and don’t let your past experiences colour your perception this time around. Married couples should avoid being over-critical.

Taurus: You need to review your perspective about how you are approaching your love life. Focus on the positives and ways to make the current relationship better, instead of thinking too much about the problems. Yes, there is a certain uneasiness within you, but make use of your creative energy and focus on the present.

Gemini: You need to break the rut and express your feelings to your partner. You have held back enough, but stars now want you to get rid of your shell and be bold. The more you fear failure, the more difficult it will be to move forward. Married couples should talk their heart out and express themselves to attract harmony.

Cancer: You need to believe in the power of the universe and let go of yourself. Do not over-analyse and keep focusing on how to make your relationship better. At times, you may feel the heat and your partner can hurt you with their words. You need to soak it all in and let your positive change things for you. Be patient.

Leo: Let your guard down and enjoy with your partner. You need to forget about being responsible and mature all the time. Let the child within you come out and you will find your relationship moving to another level. Your partner will be pleasantly surprised by this turnaround. Expect the unexpected. Married couples need to spend quality time together.

Virgo: You need to strike a balance in your love life. Look to resolve any glaring issues with your partner that may have been brushed under the carpet for long. But do not be too critical and approach this conversation to find solutions and progress ahead in the relationship. Married couples should not be judgmental about each other.

Libra: You may not have been able to spend enough time with your partner in recent times due to certain responsibilities. There will be no perfect time for this, hence do it today. Meet and remind each other of your feelings. Hug your partner and appreciate them with a smile. Married natives need to persevere and find success in their relationship.

Scorpio: The stars are aligned to support you to move ahead in your love life. If you have been attracted to some person in recent times then this is the time to take the plunge and confess your feelings to them. But do not be too forceful else they may be put off. Married couples need to relax and take things easy.

Sagittarius: Your emotions could be running up and down today. You may be put off by your partner’s unexpected behaviour and this can unleash a chain of negative feelings leading to mistrust. Have an honest conversation with each other and sort it out. Give space if required. Married couples should look to impress their partner with a surprise.

Capricorn: Your current relationship seems to be blossoming well but there is some outstanding concern which is giving you sleepless nights. It would help if you both could get together and talk openly about it. For all you know, it may only be a figment of your imagination. Married couples need to trust each other and let go of their insecurities.

Aquarius: You need to probe harder in order to get your answers in your love life. Your partner may be reluctant to share their personal life as of now and you will have to win their trust before they share their intricate issues with you. Try to be reasonable and not act impulsively. Married couples will find support in each other.

Pisces: You may be trying hard to convince your loved one on some issue. They are playing hard toget and it will need some effort from you to make them agree to what you want. But don’t give up and be rational in your arguments and they would budge. Married couples will enjoy their day with some good food and company of their loved ones.

----------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779