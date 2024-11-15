Manifesting rituals to try during November 15 full moon

Many ancient cultures and religions have always had a deep connection with the celestial cycles, including finding ways to honour and work with the full moon’s energy. Astrologers often suggest the full moon is the perfect time to bring your dreams to life. Patna, Bihar, India -Nov .14, 2024:A view of full moon on the eve of Kartik Purnima in Patna, Bihar, India, Thursday,14, 2024.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas explains that, because Taurus is an earth sign, bringing in natural elements like plants, crystals, or even soil can really help you connect with the moon’s energy and manifest your desires. "Because Taurus rules wealth and money, you could also tap into its energy by creating an altar focused on finances or using green candles," he explained. "Taurus is ruled by Venus, so if you'd like to attract romance or increase love, use a pink candle."

Manifesting rituals to try during the November full moon 2024

Crystal meditation

With the powerful energies of Uranus and Neptune in a strong position, it’s a perfect time to tap into your creativity and bring your ideas to life. Crystals can help amplify this energy, especially since the moon is in an earth sign. For this ritual, you need a few crystals, a pen and paper, and a quiet space to meditate. Carnelian is great for boosting confidence and sparking creative thoughts, while selenite helps clear negativity and boosts the moon’s energy.

On the night of the full moon, find a cozy spot and hold your crystals. Speak out loud: “I invite the spark of creativity, I invite inspiration to flow to me.” Set a timer for 10 to 20 minutes and meditate with your crystals. Picture the crystals drawing in the moon’s energy and channelling it into your mind. Stay open to any visions or ideas that come to you. After the meditation, jot down any insights, thoughts, or creative ideas that you experienced during the session.

Grounding flower visualization

The last supermoon of 2024 is in earthy Taurus, so it’s important to stay grounded amid all the cosmic shifts. For this ritual, it’s ideal to be outside, but if you’re indoors, take off your shoes. Start by writing down your biggest aspirations—don’t limit yourself, as the full moon’s energy invites limitless possibilities. Once you’re clear on your goals, close your eyes and picture yourself as a flower with strong roots growing deep into the earth from your feet, securing you. Then, imagine a flower blooming above your head, reaching higher and higher toward your goals. After this visualization, you should feel grounded and ready to pursue your dreams.