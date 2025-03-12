March Lunar Eclipse 2025: Kyle Thomas explains how the blood moon will impact zodiac signs

The Eclipse Season is here! The cosmic excitement begins on March 13 with a full moon and total lunar eclipse, at 2:59 a.m. EDT (6:59 GMT) on March 14, 2025. (Representative Image).(AP)

The cosmic excitement begins on March 13 with a full moon and total lunar eclipse, at 2:59 a.m. EDT (6:59 GMT) on March 14, 2025. This is the first eclipse in Virgo since 2016, making it a powerful celestial event.

Lunar Eclipse in Virgo “could bring significant challenges for us to face at this time. This is further amplified by the lunation standing opposite Neptune, which can make us confused, hypersensitive, and as if we are immersed in illusion” predicts Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas.

Keep reading to find the impact of total lunar eclipse blood moon for each zodiac sign staring from tomorrow.

Big changes are on the horizon, Aries! Work is about to get intense, you’ll be juggling multiple tasks, wrapping up an important project, or even taking on new responsibilities. If you’re considering a career shift, trust that it’s been a long time coming. A better opportunity is waiting for you. And if you’re on the job hunt, now’s the time to refresh your resume and put yourself out there!

There is a romantic aura during March's Lunar eclipse, Taurus! This is your moment to open your heart and embrace romance. Whether you’re single or in a relationship, the universe is nudging you to step out and enjoy life. If you’ve been thinking about your future in love or even starting a family, this is a powerful time to focus on those dreams.

Prepare for a wave of nostalgia, Gemini. This full moon lunar eclipse shines a light on your family, past, and roots. You might need to address a personal or home-related matter—maybe a move, a change in living arrangements, or a shift in family dynamics. Trust that whatever unfolds is setting you up for a more secure and comfortable future.

Cancer

Speak up, Cancer! A surge of creative and intellectual energy is pushing you to express your thoughts. Whether it’s through writing, public speaking, or social media, now’s the time to share your vision with the world. If there’s an important contract or proposal in the works, make sure to finalize it now.

Leo

A financial shift is coming, Leo! This full moon lunar eclipse highlights your income, encouraging you to reassess your financial goals. A raise, job offer, or new side hustle could be on the way. And if one source of income comes to an end, don’t stress—it’s only making room for something even better.

Virgo

All eyes are on you, Virgo! The cosmos is placing you front and center, bringing closure to a personal project or major milestone. Stand tall and embrace your power—this is your moment to demand what you deserve in all areas of life. You’re calling the shots now!

Libra

Take a breather, Libra. This full moon lunar eclipse is urging you to slow down, rest, and reflect. If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed, now is the time to recharge and reconnect with yourself. Pay attention to your dreams—they might hold important messages about your next steps.

Scorpio

Your social life is buzzing, Scorpio! This eclipse brings exciting opportunities to connect with friends, attend events, and expand your network. Someone in your circle could even offer you support to help achieve a big goal. Don’t be shy about speaking up and making the most of these opportunities!

Sagittarius

Career moves are in focus, Sagittarius. The full moon lunar eclipse could bring a promotion, job offer, or some well-deserved recognition. Reflect on where you’ve been and where you want to go next—this is a powerful moment to take your ambitions to new heights.

Capricorn

Expand your horizons, Capricorn! Whether it’s through travel, education, or a deep dive into spirituality, this full moon lunar eclipse is encouraging you to step out of your comfort zone. If you’ve been working on a media or academic project, expect a breakthrough moment.

Aquarius

Big shifts are happening in your closest relationships, Aquarius. Whether in business or love, this full moon lunar eclipse is asking you to reassess where you stand. Are you growing together or drifting apart? Financial matters tied to partnerships could also come into focus, so be ready to navigate changes in shared resources or investments.

Pisces

Change is here, Pisces. This lunar eclipse highlights your relationships, bringing opportunities for deeper commitment or, in some cases, closure. If love is strong, this could mean moving in together, an engagement, or another big step forward. But if things feel off, now is the time to have an honest conversation about the future.