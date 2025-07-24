The New Moon in Leo will light up the sky on August 24, 2025, at 11:06 PM (Pacific Time), bringing with it a burst of passion, creativity, and self-expression. Leo is a Fire sign that inspires boldness, romance, and heartfelt desires. This new moon encourages us all to step into our power, chase our dreams, and express who we truly are. It is a fresh start, especially in areas related to love, art, fun, and personal passion. New Moon in Leo 2025: Power horoscopes for each zodiac sign(Freepik)

What’s even more powerful about this new moon is the mix of energies influencing it. It forms an exact opposition with Pluto, which might bring intense emotions, deep transformations, or power struggles.

What you begin now could fully blossom when the Full Moon in Leo arrives on February 1, 2026. According to celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, here’s what each zodiac sign can expect and how to make the most of this powerful lunation.

Your love and passion are wild and unstoppable, like lightning that strikes again and again. This moon urges you to channel that fierce energy into something meaningful. Let your desires burn bright.

You are great at creating stability, but now it is time to focus on building a home that feels emotionally fulfilling. Love is what makes any place feel truly like home.

Gemini Horoscope

Your gift is communication. This new moon is your reminder that you connect, inspire, and grow through words. Speak what you have in mind and let others hear you.

Cancer Horoscope

This is a time to define what true wealth means to you. Go beyond money; think joy, freedom, and meaningful moments. You deserve to live richly in every way.

Leo Horoscope

This is your time to shine! Chase your dreams boldly. Speak up. Take the lead. You are the lion, and the world is ready to hear you roar.

Virgo Horoscope

Let go of past pain. Healing does not come from ignoring the hurt; it comes from facing it, learning from it, and finally releasing it. Start now.

Libra Horoscope

Choose joy. Surround yourself with beauty and people who make your heart light. Your happiness is a magnet for more good things.

Scorpio Horoscope

Believe in your potential. Your power lies in your mindset. If you want success, start by knowing that deep down you are already capable of greatness.

Sagittarius Horoscope

It is time to wander again. Say yes to something unfamiliar. Whether it is a new place, path, or philosophy, adventure will bring your next big lesson.

Capricorn Horoscope

Love requires teamwork. Let down your guard and build connection, not barriers. Trust is your strongest foundation now.

Aquarius Horoscope

You deserve a legendary love. A connection so deep and fiery it could change the course of your world. Do not settle for anything less than soul-deep passion.

Pisces Horoscope

Prioritise your well-being. Loving yourself means choosing habits that support your body, mind, and heart. Your health is sacred; treat it that way.

This New Moon in Leo invites all of us to be brave, express ourselves, and set intentions that come straight from the heart.