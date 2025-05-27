New Moon May 2025: Celestial guidance for each zodiac sign

The New Moon in May 2025 occurs in the sign of Gemini from May 26 at 12:11 p.m. to 8:31 a.m. on May 27, IST, and from 2:41 am to 11:01 pm on May 26, EDT. It's a celestial event that is likely to bring a wave of change for all twelve zodiac signs, according to astrologer Kyle Thomas's predictions. This is recognised as one of the most significant astrological events of May 2025. Read about the predictions of the New moon in Gemini on May 27, 2025.

Also REad Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 27, 2025

This New Moon in Gemini will likely bring a wave of ideas for you. According to Kyle Thomas, this new moon brings energy that will help you express yourself clearly. It’s a great time to write, speak, promote, or share something you truly believe in. However, the moon's energy will lift up your spirits when you travel to places or plan a getaway trip.

Also Read Horoscope Tomorrow, May 28, 2025, read predictions for all sun signs

Money matters are front and center. You might feel extra focused on earning more or building financial security. According to Kyle, a new job, raise, side gig, or valuable client could pop up soon. Start planning how to grow your wealth long-term.

This new moon is in your sign. “This lunation could bring a new job offer, raise, side hustle or lucrative client”, says Kyle. Today, you are advised to introspect on your decisions. Think about the kind of life you want, and start working toward it. The universe will root for you.

This is your cue to slow down and take care of yourself during this lunation. Don’t push too hard, rest, dream, and focus on your mental and physical well-being, says astrologer Kyle. Your resilience will pay off today.

Today's New Moon energy will uplift your spirits for socialising. Whether it’s meeting new people, networking, or even dating, take the plunge today. Be your vibrant self and relish the connections. “So get connected and have fun!” advises astrologer Kyle.

May's new moon can bring major shifts to your career today. This is a great time to focus on your goals and take bold steps at work. You are likely to get rewarded today either with a promotion, job offer, or recognition, especially for your previous work.

The Gemini new moon brings fresh energy to your desire to learn, explore, or travel. You might want to take a course, go on a trip, or explore something spiritual. Kyle advises following your curiosity today.

Shared money and deep connections come into focus. You might be working through finances with a partner or looking at new ways to handle shared responsibilities. You could also receive a payout, a bonus, or credit approval.

This new moon helps you strengthen partnerships, whether romantic or professional. You might make a commitment, move in with someone, or consider going your separate ways. "Collaboration is also super beneficial now," Kyle notes. Teamwork will bring great results.

This new moon brings energy to your daily routine and work life. It’s a great time to look for a new job, take on projects, or improve your health and fitness.

Love and fun are calling your name, Aquarius! This new moon brings playful and creative vibes. Whether you're dating, enjoying hobbies, or spending time with kids, your heart will feel lighter. If you’re single, this is one of your best chances to meet someone new.

Home and family take center stage, Pisces. You might feel like changing your living space or handling a family situation. Whether it’s moving, redecorating, or just spending time with loved ones, focus on comfort and connection.