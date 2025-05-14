Menu Explore
One zodiac sign will be the luckiest this week. Find out if it's you

BySoumi Pyne
May 14, 2025 03:11 PM IST

Let's read about that one zodiac sign with cosmic luck as per Kyle Thomas's predictions.

According to celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, the week ahead is bringing plenty of drama and surprises for all zodiac signs, but one sign may actually thrive through the chaos. The cosmic plot twist is in favor of that one zodiac sign till May 18, 2025.

Scorpio zodiac sign. (Representative Image).(Pixabay)
Scorpio zodiac sign. (Representative Image).(Pixabay)

Who is the luckiest zodiac sign for this week?

Scorpio, this is your cosmic moment. Kyle Thomas predicts, “One of the most important weeks of the year could be here for you”. A major breakthrough or surprise twist may push you into the spotlight, offering a chance to step into a new version of your life. Whether it’s an unexpected opportunity, a personal awakening, or a partner revealing a sudden change of heart, the stars say it’s your turn.

But don’t let that Scorpio spotlight dim your curiosity; every sign has something to navigate. Aries may need to renegotiate a financial deal. Taurus could be shaken up in love or business. Gemini, take care of your body and watch your work-life balance. Cancer might feel caught in a romantic whirlwind.

Meanwhile, Leo is balancing career wins and family curveballs. Virgo, keep calm; travel or communication disruptions may test your patience. Libra, focus on financial strategy. Sagittarius, the rest is your superpower this week. Capricorn, stay cool through love or friendship drama. Aquarius, major decisions may pull you between home and work. And Pisces don’t rush. Let the dust settle before making your next move.

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
