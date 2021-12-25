Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang December 25: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for December 25 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Shashth of Krishna Paksha upto 08:09 PM after which Saptami will start.
Published on Dec 25, 2021 03:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Shashthi of Krishna Paksha upto 08:09 PM after which Saptami will start. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect. Priti Yoga will be in effect upto 11:26 AM after which Ayushmana will start . Karana Garaja will cast its effect till 07:56 AM, after which Vanija will cast its effect upto 08:09 PM,after which Vishti  will commence Moon will transit over Leo.   

Sunrise: 07:12

 Sunset: 17:31 

Tithi: Krishna Paksha Shashthi (upto 08:09 PM), Saptami

 Nakshatra: Purva Phalguni 

Yoga Priti (upto 11:26 AM), Ayushmana

Karana Garaja (upto 07:56 AM), Vanija (upto 08:09 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:01 PM to 12:42 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:04 PM to 02:46 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:46 AM to 11:04 AM

Moon sign Leo

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

