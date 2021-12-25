Panchang December 25: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Shashthi of Krishna Paksha upto 08:09 PM after which Saptami will start. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect. Priti Yoga will be in effect upto 11:26 AM after which Ayushmana will start . Karana Garaja will cast its effect till 07:56 AM, after which Vanija will cast its effect upto 08:09 PM,after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Leo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunrise: 07:12

Sunset: 17:31

Tithi: Krishna Paksha Shashthi (upto 08:09 PM), Saptami

Nakshatra: Purva Phalguni

Yoga Priti (upto 11:26 AM), Ayushmana

Karana Garaja (upto 07:56 AM), Vanija (upto 08:09 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:01 PM to 12:42 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:04 PM to 02:46 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:46 AM to 11:04 AM

Moon sign Leo

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779