Panchang December 25: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for December 25 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Shashthi of Krishna Paksha upto 08:09 PM after which Saptami will start. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect. Priti Yoga will be in effect upto 11:26 AM after which Ayushmana will start . Karana Garaja will cast its effect till 07:56 AM, after which Vanija will cast its effect upto 08:09 PM,after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Leo.
Sunrise: 07:12
Sunset: 17:31
Tithi: Krishna Paksha Shashthi (upto 08:09 PM), Saptami
Nakshatra: Purva Phalguni
Yoga Priti (upto 11:26 AM), Ayushmana
Karana Garaja (upto 07:56 AM), Vanija (upto 08:09 PM), Vishti
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:01 PM to 12:42 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:04 PM to 02:46 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:46 AM to 11:04 AM
Moon sign Leo
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
